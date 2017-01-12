Source: Ring of Honor

Christopher Daniels recently spoke with Ring of Honor ahead of his "Decade of Excellence" tournament finals match. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's a huge challenge. Every match I have with someone like Jay White or Lio Rush or Dalton Castle, I'm well aware of it. It's certainly part of my game plan knowing that when it comes to speed or stamina or strength, a lot of times I'm going to be at a disadvantage. But no matter who I'm in the ring with, my experience is what has carried me through the past couple years. I'm able to think my way out of difficult situations and use my brain to offset that my opponent is stronger or faster or has more in the gas tank. That's why I'm such a dangerous competitor. I think sometimes these young guys look at me as someone who possibly is past his prime, but they don't realize that, mentally speaking, I'm at the top of my game and they're the ones that are at a disadvantage."

Career coming to an end:

"I haven't given any concrete thought to it. I don't know if I see it yet from where I'm at, but I know it's closer now than it's ever been. It's still hard to put a date on it or say, 'Oh, I've got two years or six months or five years.' I certainly feel some of the matches a lot more than I did even three years ago. But at the same time, I know I'm one win away from being a champion again. If Frankie and I are given the opportunity, I feel like we can be World Tag Team Champions. And now with the Decade of Excellence tournament final, I could get an opportunity to be world champion finally after 15 years of Ring of Honor's existence and 24 years of being in this business. This could be my shot, and so when things like this happen, it's hard to say, 'Oh well, I'm only going to do this another year or two years.' This opportunity clouds the finish line for me."

Winning the Ring of Honor World Championship:

"I feel like I've done enough in my career where people will respect my contributions, so I don't know if I need the world championship, but I certainly do want it. I put the idea of being world champion aside for a while in concentrating on the tag team with Frankie. I do have that pang of regrets sometimes. I feel like I'm being a little selfish, but at the same time, we're all a little selfish when it comes to being World Champion. I'm sure Frankie would feel the same way."

Christopher Daniels also discussed his favorite Ring of Honor Moments and thoughts on previous big matches. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.