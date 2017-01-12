- Brooke Tessmacher made her TNA return at this week's Impact Wrestling tapings and in the video above, other current Knockouts discuss the return without naming Brooke.
- Tonight's Impact Wrestling will feature The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary calling out Jade, Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter and Ethan Carter III vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.
Join us! It's going to be an incredible night! #Impact #IMPACTonPOP 8/7c pic.twitter.com/KewkiZWmVZ— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2017
