- Brie Bella shows off her latest maternity workout in this new Bella Twins YouTube channel video - washing the dogs, Josie and Winston.

- As noted, Noelle Foley recently revealed that "Holy Foley" would be returning to the WWE Network soon. PWInsider reports that the second season will be added to the WWE Network after the Royal Rumble goes off the air.

- 2K announced the following details on WWE 2K17 for the PC today:

WWE 2K17 Coming To PC February 7 WWE 2K17 has enjoyed great success since its fall release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Now we have some great news for PC fans! WWE 2K17 will launch worldwide on PC February 7, which is over a month earlier than last year's entry. We're also offering two exciting options for fans: WWE 2K17 Standard Edition * $49.99/£39.99/€49.99

* Pre-order for a 10% discount

* Copy of WWE 2K17 video game

* Goldberg Pack (included in every copy): access to two playable versions of legendary WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg, as well as playable WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition * $74.99/£60.99/€74.99

* Pre-order for a 15% discount

* Copy of WWE 2K17 video game

* Goldberg Pack (included in every copy): access to two playable versions of legendary WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg, as well as playable WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas Season Pass

* MyPlayer Kickstart

* Accelerator

* NXT Enhancement Pack

* Legends Pack

* New Moves Pack

* Future Stars Pack

* Hall of Fame Showcase (Available post-launch) Season Pass * $29.99/£24.99/€29.99

* MyPlayer Kickstart

* Accelerator

* NXT Enhancement Pack

* Legends Pack

* New Moves Pack

* Future Stars Pack

* Hall of Fame Showcase (Available post-launch) All DLC released to date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be available for PC immediately at launch. Any future DLC released after the February 7 PC launch will be available on PC at a later time.

