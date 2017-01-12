Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness unveiled the WWE UK Championship belt on the BBC television show Blue Peter today, as seen below. The tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. Make sure to join us this Saturday and Sunday for our live coverage of the event.

Here are the first round match-ups, that will take place on Saturday:

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness unveiled the @WWEUKCT title on BBC television show Blue Peter. @WWEonESPN pic.twitter.com/m4yuFFHh74 — Nico Atkin (@natkinESPN) January 12, 2017

