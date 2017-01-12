Source: F4WOnline
Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett will be making his TNA debut tonight, according to a report from F4WOnline, at today's tapings in Orlando, Florida. Barnett is currently serving a suspension from MMA handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after failing an out-of-competition test administered on December 9th.
He is expected to be setting up a feud with Bobby Lashley, who he defeated back in 2011 during an IGF heavyweight tournament match-up at the Tokyo Dome City Hall, in an angle that sets up a UFC fighter vs. a Bellator fighter in pro wrestling.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.