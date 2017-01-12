Source: F4WOnline

Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett will be making his TNA debut tonight, according to a report from F4WOnline, at today's tapings in Orlando, Florida. Barnett is currently serving a suspension from MMA handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after failing an out-of-competition test administered on December 9th.

Barnett has a history in pro wrestling competition, having trained under 60's and 70's star Billy Robinson, as he has competed in Japan for promotions such as IWGP, where he headlined a Tokyo Dome show alongside Yuji Nagata for the heavyweight title on January 4th, 2003. He has also done commentary work for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS, and just recently wrapped up doing voice overs for six weeks worth of content in California.

He is expected to be setting up a feud with Bobby Lashley, who he defeated back in 2011 during an IGF heavyweight tournament match-up at the Tokyo Dome City Hall, in an angle that sets up a UFC fighter vs. a Bellator fighter in pro wrestling.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.