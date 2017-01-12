Birthdays:

- Luna Vachon (January 12, 1962 – August 27, 2010)



- Big Dick Dudley (January 12, 1968 – May 16, 2002)

***

NWA Western States: January 12, 1970

in the The Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Inferno X

- Bull Ramos, Dick Murdoch & The Beast defeated Billy Spears, Bobby Duncum & Rufus R. Jones

- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Alex Perez

- Dory Funk Jr. (c) vs. Ricky Romero [1:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship ends in a Time Limit Draw

WWWF in MSG: January 12, 1976

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Dominic DeNucci defeated Bugsy McGraw by DQ

- Ivan Putski defeated Crusher Blackwell

- Frank Monte vs. Kevin Sullivan ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Baron Mikel Scicluna defeated Francisco Flores

- Pat Barrett vs. Pete Sanchez ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Ernie Ladd defeated Gorilla Monsoon

- Superstar Billy Graham (w/ The Grand Wizard) defeated Bruno Sammartino (c) (w/ Arnold Skaaland) by Count Out in a WWWF Heavyweight Championship Match

Terry Gordy vs. Brian Adias - WCCW: January 12, 1983



WWF Championship Wrestling: January 12, 1985

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York

- The Tonga Kid defeated Mike Powers

- Greg Valentine defeated Joe Mirto

- The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo) defeated Mr X & RT Reynolds

- Tito Santana defeated Paul Kelly

- Big John Studd & Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Aldo Marino & Jim Powers

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 12, 1988

at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

- Danny Spivey defeated Lanny Poffo

- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Steve Lombardi

- Dark match: The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin & Leilani Kai) (c) defeated The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itzuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno) to retain the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship

- Bret Hart defeated Paul Roma (w/ Jim Powers)

- Koko B. Ware defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

- Dark match: Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated Hillbilly Jim

- Dark match: Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeated Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera

- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated Butch Reed to retain the WWF Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 12, 1991

at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida

- The Big Boss Man defeated Kent Carlson

- Rick Martel defeated Jim Evans

- The British Bulldog defeated Tom Bennett

- The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Ray Hammer

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Danny Brazil

- Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) defeated Scotty Williams & Sonny Blaze

WWF Power Hour: January 12, 1991

at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Tim Horner defeated Rip Rogers

- Bobby Eaton defeated Tommy Angel

- Terry Taylor defeated Mike Thor

- Brian Pillman defeated Dutch Mantell

WCW Main Event: January 12, 1992

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Beautiful Bobby (w/ Madusa)

- Big Josh defeated Tony Mella

- Steve Austin (w/ Madusa) (c) defeated Van Hammer to retain the WCW World Television Championship

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 12, 1992

at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Barry Horowitz

- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated Phil Apollo & The Black Knight

- The Berzerker (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Bob Bradley by Count Out

- Roddy Piper defeated Louie Spicolli

- Jake Roberts defeated Larry Ludden

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 12, 1997

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated The Executioner (w/ Paul Bearer)

- Hector Garza defeated TL Hopper

- Rocky Maivia defeated Dr. X

- Bret Hart defeated The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) by DQ

WCW Monday Nitro: January 12, 1998

in the Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida

- Bill Goldberg defeated Jerry Flynn

- Marty Jannetty defeated Black Cat

- Chris Benoit defeated Dean Malenko

- Booker T (c) defeated Perry Saturn in a WCW World Television Title Match

- Lex Luger defeated Hugh Morrus

- Steve McMichael defeated Chris Jericho

- Juventud Guerrera (c) defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match

- The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeated The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 12, 1998

at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

- WWF Tag Team Champions, Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated Henry & Phinneas Godwinn, Recon & Sniper, and The Headbangers

- Kurrgan (w/ The Jackyl) defeated Jimmy Cicero & Lance Diamond in a handicap elimination match

- Vader defeated Marc Mero (w/ TAFKA Goldust dressed as Sable) via disqualification

- Ken Shamrock & Mark Henry fought WWF IC Champion The Rock & D-Lo Brown to a no contest

- Skull & 8-Ball defeated NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock 'n' Roll Express (w/ Jim Cornette) via disqualification in a non-title match

- Mankind fought TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna) (dressed as Dude Love and a Dudette) to a no contest

- Savio Vega & Jesus Castillo defeated WWF Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku & Scott Taylor

WCW Thunder: January 12, 2000

at the Erie Civic Center in Erie, Pennsylvania

- Vampiro defeated WCW Tag Team Champion Crowbar

- Brian Knobbs defeated WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley to win the title

- WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Madusa defeated Oklahoma in an evening gown match

- Booker T defeated Stevie Ray and Midnight in an elimination match

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Kanyon in a champagne on a pole match

- Kevin Nash & WCW US Champion Jeff Jarrett defeated Sid Vicious & Chris Benoit

WWF Jakked: January 12, 2002

at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Dark match: Brock Lesnar defeated Rico Costantino

- Dark match: Randy Orton defeated Ron Waterman

- The Hurricane defeated Funaki

- Crash defeated Prince Nana

- Perry Saturn defeated John Jirus

- Christian defeated Loki

CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana - Mid American Wrestling: January 12, 2012



WWE Heat: January 12, 2003

at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

- Sean O'Haire defeated Horshu

- Dark Tag Team Match: Keiji Sakoda & Navajo Warrior defeated Don Yates & Mike Knox

- Steven Richards defeated Spike Dudley

- D-Lo Brown defeated Maven

- Tommy Dreamer defeated Ty Wheeler

- The Hurricane defeated Jeff Hardy

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2004

at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

- Jazz & Molly Holly (w/ Theodore Long) defeated Lita & Trish Stratus

- Goldberg defeated Matt Hardy

- Batista (w/ Ric Flair) defeated D-Von Dudley (w/ Bubba Ray Dudley)

- Booker T defeated Kane by DQ

- Mark Henry (w/ Jazz & Theodore Long) defeated Chris Jericho

- Randy Orton (c) defeated Rob Van Dam to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Heat: January 12, 2007

at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri

- Dark match: Vladimir Kozlov defeated Eugene

- Viscera defeated Ty Dalton

- Super Crazy defeated Charlie Haas

- The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister) defeated Daniel Cross & Dinn T. Moore

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Hacksaw Jim Duggan

TNA Xplosion: January 12, 2007

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Eric Young & Ron Killings defeated Chris Sabin & Senshi

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 12, 2007

at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois

- Dark Match: The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) defeated Ace Steel & Funaki

- Finlay vs. Matt Hardy ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Tatanka defeated Jimmy Wang Yang

- Mr. Kennedy defeated Chris Benoit

- Brian Kendrick & Paul London (c) defeated Dave Taylor & William Regal to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Montel Vontavious Porter vs. Vito ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- The Miz vs. The Undertaker ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match

- Dark Match: Batista, Kane & The Undertaker defeated King Booker, Montel Vontavious Porter & Mr. Kennedy

ROH Transform: January 12, 2008

t the Inman Sports Club in Edison, New Jersey

- Dark match: Pelle Primeau & Kyle Durden defeated Vin Gerard & Orange Cassidy

- The YRR (Jason Blade, Kenny Kings & Sal Rinauro w/Chasyn Rance) defeated Delirious, El Generico & Mike Quackenbush

- Daniel Puder (w/Sweet & Sour Inc) defeated Alex Payne in a Submission Challenge

- Daniel Puder (w/Sweet & Sour Inc) defeated Rhett Titus in a Submission Challenge

- Sweet & Sour Inc (Chris Hero & Sara Del Rey w/Larry Sweeney) defeated Ernie Osiris & Alexa Thatcher to retain the World Heavyweight Intergender Tag Team Championship

- Roderick Strong defeated Jigsaw

- Jimmy Jacobs defeated Jack Evans

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Austin Aries

- The Hangmen 3 (BJ Whitmer & Shane Hagadorn) defeated Eddie Edwards & Bobby Fish

- Kevin Steen defeated Brent Albright

- Erick Stevens defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the FIP World Heavyweight Championship

- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Age of the Fall (Tyler Black & Necro Butcher w/Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Allison Wonderland) ended in a no contest

- Mark Briscoe & The Vulture Squad (Jack Evans & Jigsaw w/Julius Smokes & Mercedes Martinez) defeated The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs, Tyler Black & Necro Butcher w/Lacey and Allison Wonderland)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2009

at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa

- Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

- William Regal (w/ Layla) defeated CM Punk by disqualification

- Randy Orton (w/ Cody Rhodes) defeated Kane

- Melina & Kelly Kelly vs. Beth Phoenix & Jillian ended in a no contest

- Shawn Michaels (w/ John Bradshaw Layfield) defeated John Cena

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 12, 2010

at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Dark Match: Finlay defeated Tyler Reks

- Zack Ryder (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated The Hurricane

- Trent Baretta (w/ Caylen Croft) defeated Goldust

- ECW Homecoming Finale - Ezekiel Jackson defeated Kane, Yoshi Tatsu, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Vance Archer, and Evan Bourne

WWE Superstars: January 12, 2012

at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas

~Laredo, Texas

- Wade Barrett defeated Yoshi Tatsu

~Corpus Christi, Texas

- Evan Bourne defeated Michael McGillicutty

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Kelly Kelly

TNA iMPACT!: January 12, 2012

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Crimson & Matt Morgan (c) defeated Robbie E & Robbie T

- ODB (w/ Eric Young) defeated Winter (w/ Angelina Love)

- James Storm defeated Kurt Angle in a TNA World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match

- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Jeff Hardy ended in a no contest in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE Classics: "Renegade Rumblings" January 2012



WWE Saturday Morning Slam: January 12, 2013

at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Randy Orton defeated Damien Sandow

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 12, 2013

at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York

- Jay Lethal defeated Rhino

- Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans & Maria Kanellis) defeated Jerry Lynn

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander and SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino) (c) in a Sudden Death Rules Three Way Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2015

at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage' announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015: Raw, January 12, 2015

WATCH: Superstars share their impressions of "Macho Man" Randy Savage': Raw, January 12, 2015

- Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) defeated John Cena in a Lumberjack match

- Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (w/ Big E) defeated Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya & Adam Rose) (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated Luke Harper (w/ The Big Show) (WATCH HERE)

- Alicia Fox defeated Naomi (with one arm tied behind Naomi's back) (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz (w/ Damien Mizdow) defeated Jey Uso (w/ Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Paige (w/ Natalya & Tyson Kidd) (WATCH HERE)

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Bu Ku Dao & Socoro (WATCH HERE)

- Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Dean Ambrose by referee decision (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Bad News Barrett, Summer Rae' and The New Day react to "Macho Man" Randy Savage being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015

WATCH: Daniel Bryan' is ready for Kane - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015

WATCH: Bad News Barrett sends a message to Sin Cara' - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015

WWE Main Event: January 12, 2016

at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Dark Match: Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeated Luke Hawx & Matt Lancie

- Stardust defeated Fandango

- Alicia Fox defeated Tamina

- Jack Swagger & Mark Henry defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

TNA iMPACT!: January 12, 2016

in the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Jeff Hardy defeated Shynron

- Awesome Kong & Jade (w/ Marti Bell & Rebel) defeated The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) in a Tag Team Street Fight

- Eric Young (w/ Bram) defeated Bobby Roode (w/ James Storm) (c) to win the TNA King of the Mountain Championship

- The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) & Tigre Uno defeated DJ Z, Eli Drake & Jessie Godderz

- Kurt Angle defeated Drew Galloway

