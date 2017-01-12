Birthdays:
- Luna Vachon (January 12, 1962 – August 27, 2010)
***
NWA Western States: January 12, 1970
in the The Coliseum in El Paso, Texas
- Mr. Wrestling defeated Inferno X
- Bull Ramos, Dick Murdoch & The Beast defeated Billy Spears, Bobby Duncum & Rufus R. Jones
- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Alex Perez
- Dory Funk Jr. (c) vs. Ricky Romero [1:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship ends in a Time Limit Draw
WWWF in MSG: January 12, 1976
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Dominic DeNucci defeated Bugsy McGraw by DQ
- Ivan Putski defeated Crusher Blackwell
- Frank Monte vs. Kevin Sullivan ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Baron Mikel Scicluna defeated Francisco Flores
- Pat Barrett vs. Pete Sanchez ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Ernie Ladd defeated Gorilla Monsoon
- Superstar Billy Graham (w/ The Grand Wizard) defeated Bruno Sammartino (c) (w/ Arnold Skaaland) by Count Out in a WWWF Heavyweight Championship Match
Terry Gordy vs. Brian Adias - WCCW: January 12, 1983
WWF Championship Wrestling: January 12, 1985
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center at Poughkeepsie, New York
- The Tonga Kid defeated Mike Powers
- Greg Valentine defeated Joe Mirto
- The US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo) defeated Mr X & RT Reynolds
- Tito Santana defeated Paul Kelly
- Big John Studd & Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Aldo Marino & Jim Powers
WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 12, 1988
at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- Danny Spivey defeated Lanny Poffo
- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Steve Lombardi
- Dark match: The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin & Leilani Kai) (c) defeated The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itzuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno) to retain the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship
- Bret Hart defeated Paul Roma (w/ Jim Powers)
- Koko B. Ware defeated Iron Mike Sharpe
- Dark match: Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated Hillbilly Jim
- Dark match: Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeated Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera
- Dark match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated Butch Reed to retain the WWF Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 12, 1991
at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida
- The Big Boss Man defeated Kent Carlson
- Rick Martel defeated Jim Evans
- The British Bulldog defeated Tom Bennett
- The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Ray Hammer
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Danny Brazil
- Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) defeated Scotty Williams & Sonny Blaze
WWF Power Hour: January 12, 1991
at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Tim Horner defeated Rip Rogers
- Bobby Eaton defeated Tommy Angel
- Terry Taylor defeated Mike Thor
- Brian Pillman defeated Dutch Mantell
WCW Main Event: January 12, 1992
- Ricky Steamboat defeated Beautiful Bobby (w/ Madusa)
- Big Josh defeated Tony Mella
- Steve Austin (w/ Madusa) (c) defeated Van Hammer to retain the WCW World Television Championship
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 12, 1992
at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas
- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Barry Horowitz
- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated Phil Apollo & The Black Knight
- The Berzerker (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Bob Bradley by Count Out
- Roddy Piper defeated Louie Spicolli
- Jake Roberts defeated Larry Ludden
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 12, 1997
at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Goldust (w/ Marlena) defeated The Executioner (w/ Paul Bearer)
- Hector Garza defeated TL Hopper
- Rocky Maivia defeated Dr. X
- Bret Hart defeated The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund & The Iron Sheik) by DQ
WCW Monday Nitro: January 12, 1998
in the Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida
- Bill Goldberg defeated Jerry Flynn
- Marty Jannetty defeated Black Cat
- Chris Benoit defeated Dean Malenko
- Booker T (c) defeated Perry Saturn in a WCW World Television Title Match
- Lex Luger defeated Hugh Morrus
- Steve McMichael defeated Chris Jericho
- Juventud Guerrera (c) defeated Rey Mysterio Jr. in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match
- The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeated The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 12, 1998
at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania
- WWF Tag Team Champions, Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg defeated Henry & Phinneas Godwinn, Recon & Sniper, and The Headbangers
- Kurrgan (w/ The Jackyl) defeated Jimmy Cicero & Lance Diamond in a handicap elimination match
- Vader defeated Marc Mero (w/ TAFKA Goldust dressed as Sable) via disqualification
- Ken Shamrock & Mark Henry fought WWF IC Champion The Rock & D-Lo Brown to a no contest
- Skull & 8-Ball defeated NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock 'n' Roll Express (w/ Jim Cornette) via disqualification in a non-title match
- Mankind fought TAFKA Goldust (w/ Luna) (dressed as Dude Love and a Dudette) to a no contest
- Savio Vega & Jesus Castillo defeated WWF Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku & Scott Taylor
WCW Thunder: January 12, 2000
at the Erie Civic Center in Erie, Pennsylvania
- Vampiro defeated WCW Tag Team Champion Crowbar
- Brian Knobbs defeated WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley to win the title
- WCW Cruiserweight Champion, Madusa defeated Oklahoma in an evening gown match
- Booker T defeated Stevie Ray and Midnight in an elimination match
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Kanyon in a champagne on a pole match
- Kevin Nash & WCW US Champion Jeff Jarrett defeated Sid Vicious & Chris Benoit
WWF Jakked: January 12, 2002
at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Dark match: Brock Lesnar defeated Rico Costantino
- Dark match: Randy Orton defeated Ron Waterman
- The Hurricane defeated Funaki
- Crash defeated Prince Nana
- Perry Saturn defeated John Jirus
- Christian defeated Loki
CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana - Mid American Wrestling: January 12, 2012
WWE Heat: January 12, 2003
at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Sean O'Haire defeated Horshu
- Dark Tag Team Match: Keiji Sakoda & Navajo Warrior defeated Don Yates & Mike Knox
- Steven Richards defeated Spike Dudley
- D-Lo Brown defeated Maven
- Tommy Dreamer defeated Ty Wheeler
- The Hurricane defeated Jeff Hardy
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2004
at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York
- Jazz & Molly Holly (w/ Theodore Long) defeated Lita & Trish Stratus
- Goldberg defeated Matt Hardy
- Batista (w/ Ric Flair) defeated D-Von Dudley (w/ Bubba Ray Dudley)
- Booker T defeated Kane by DQ
- Mark Henry (w/ Jazz & Theodore Long) defeated Chris Jericho
- Randy Orton (c) defeated Rob Van Dam to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
WWE Heat: January 12, 2007
at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dark match: Vladimir Kozlov defeated Eugene
- Viscera defeated Ty Dalton
- Super Crazy defeated Charlie Haas
- The Highlanders (Robbie McAllister & Rory McAllister) defeated Daniel Cross & Dinn T. Moore
- Shelton Benjamin defeated Hacksaw Jim Duggan
TNA Xplosion: January 12, 2007
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Eric Young & Ron Killings defeated Chris Sabin & Senshi
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 12, 2007
at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois
- Dark Match: The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) defeated Ace Steel & Funaki
- Finlay vs. Matt Hardy ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Tatanka defeated Jimmy Wang Yang
- Mr. Kennedy defeated Chris Benoit
- Brian Kendrick & Paul London (c) defeated Dave Taylor & William Regal to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Montel Vontavious Porter vs. Vito ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- The Miz vs. The Undertaker ended in a time limit draw in a SmackDown! Sprint Match
- Dark Match: Batista, Kane & The Undertaker defeated King Booker, Montel Vontavious Porter & Mr. Kennedy
ROH Transform: January 12, 2008
t the Inman Sports Club in Edison, New Jersey
- Dark match: Pelle Primeau & Kyle Durden defeated Vin Gerard & Orange Cassidy
- The YRR (Jason Blade, Kenny Kings & Sal Rinauro w/Chasyn Rance) defeated Delirious, El Generico & Mike Quackenbush
- Daniel Puder (w/Sweet & Sour Inc) defeated Alex Payne in a Submission Challenge
- Daniel Puder (w/Sweet & Sour Inc) defeated Rhett Titus in a Submission Challenge
- Sweet & Sour Inc (Chris Hero & Sara Del Rey w/Larry Sweeney) defeated Ernie Osiris & Alexa Thatcher to retain the World Heavyweight Intergender Tag Team Championship
- Roderick Strong defeated Jigsaw
- Jimmy Jacobs defeated Jack Evans
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Austin Aries
- The Hangmen 3 (BJ Whitmer & Shane Hagadorn) defeated Eddie Edwards & Bobby Fish
- Kevin Steen defeated Brent Albright
- Erick Stevens defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the FIP World Heavyweight Championship
- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Age of the Fall (Tyler Black & Necro Butcher w/Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Allison Wonderland) ended in a no contest
- Mark Briscoe & The Vulture Squad (Jack Evans & Jigsaw w/Julius Smokes & Mercedes Martinez) defeated The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs, Tyler Black & Necro Butcher w/Lacey and Allison Wonderland)
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2009
at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa
- Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
- William Regal (w/ Layla) defeated CM Punk by disqualification
- Randy Orton (w/ Cody Rhodes) defeated Kane
- Melina & Kelly Kelly vs. Beth Phoenix & Jillian ended in a no contest
- Shawn Michaels (w/ John Bradshaw Layfield) defeated John Cena
ECW on Sci-Fi: January 12, 2010
at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Dark Match: Finlay defeated Tyler Reks
- Zack Ryder (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated The Hurricane
- Trent Baretta (w/ Caylen Croft) defeated Goldust
- ECW Homecoming Finale - Ezekiel Jackson defeated Kane, Yoshi Tatsu, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Vance Archer, and Evan Bourne
WWE Superstars: January 12, 2012
at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas
~Laredo, Texas
- Wade Barrett defeated Yoshi Tatsu
~Corpus Christi, Texas
- Evan Bourne defeated Michael McGillicutty
- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Kelly Kelly
TNA iMPACT!: January 12, 2012
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Crimson & Matt Morgan (c) defeated Robbie E & Robbie T
- ODB (w/ Eric Young) defeated Winter (w/ Angelina Love)
- James Storm defeated Kurt Angle in a TNA World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match
- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Jeff Hardy ended in a no contest in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match
WWE Classics: "Renegade Rumblings" January 2012
WWE Saturday Morning Slam: January 12, 2013
at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Randy Orton defeated Damien Sandow
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 12, 2013
at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York
- Jay Lethal defeated Rhino
- Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans & Maria Kanellis) defeated Jerry Lynn
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander and SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino) (c) in a Sudden Death Rules Three Way Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 12, 2015
at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage' announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015: Raw, January 12, 2015
WATCH: Superstars share their impressions of "Macho Man" Randy Savage': Raw, January 12, 2015
- Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) defeated John Cena in a Lumberjack match
- Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (w/ Big E) defeated Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya & Adam Rose) (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns defeated Luke Harper (w/ The Big Show) (WATCH HERE)
- Alicia Fox defeated Naomi (with one arm tied behind Naomi's back) (WATCH HERE)
- The Miz (w/ Damien Mizdow) defeated Jey Uso (w/ Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)
- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Paige (w/ Natalya & Tyson Kidd) (WATCH HERE)
- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Bu Ku Dao & Socoro (WATCH HERE)
- Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Dean Ambrose by referee decision (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Bad News Barrett, Summer Rae' and The New Day react to "Macho Man" Randy Savage being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015
WATCH: Daniel Bryan' is ready for Kane - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015
WATCH: Bad News Barrett sends a message to Sin Cara' - Raw Fallout - January 12, 2015
WWE Main Event: January 12, 2016
at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Dark Match: Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeated Luke Hawx & Matt Lancie
- Stardust defeated Fandango
- Alicia Fox defeated Tamina
- Jack Swagger & Mark Henry defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
TNA iMPACT!: January 12, 2016
in the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Jeff Hardy defeated Shynron
- Awesome Kong & Jade (w/ Marti Bell & Rebel) defeated The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) in a Tag Team Street Fight
- Eric Young (w/ Bram) defeated Bobby Roode (w/ James Storm) (c) to win the TNA King of the Mountain Championship
- The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) & Tigre Uno defeated DJ Z, Eli Drake & Jessie Godderz
- Kurt Angle defeated Drew Galloway
Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.