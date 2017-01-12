Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way is now official for the January 28th NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event during Royal Rumble weekend.
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
