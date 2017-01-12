- Satnam Singh, a 7-foot-2 professional basketball player from India, recently had a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Singh had earlier made headlines by becoming the first Indian player to be drafted by the NBA. He had the tryout alongside "American Ninja Warrior" sensation Kacy Catanzaro.

- WWE UK championship tournament participant Paul Gallagher was interviewed by Belfast Live recently . Gallagher said that he was returning to wrestling regularly after undergoing surgery when he was contacted by WWE. He also said that he will be the complete package.

"I'd be a hard-hitting high flyer," Gallagher said. "I'd be very well-rounded, I can do anything - but I'd say my favorite thing would be to trade off and have a good brawl. The last few years my showmanship has come on a lot - you need to have the full package, that's what WWE are looking for."

- Sasha Banks posted a tweet yesterday saying that she would like to have NXT superstar Scott Dawson on Monday Night Raw, as seen below.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.