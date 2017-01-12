- As noted, Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness unveiled the WWE UK Championship belt on the BBC children's television show Blue Peter today. You can watch the unveiling in the video above. The tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. Make sure to join us this Saturday and Sunday for our live coverage of the event.

Brock Lesnar will be making a rare live event appearance at the RAW live event at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro Sheamus and The New Day are also scheduled to appear. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20th at 10 am.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was on Good Day New York on Thursday to promote his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was also on the show, and posted the photo below of himself with HBK:

