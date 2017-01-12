As noted, The Undertaker vs. John Cena is no longer on the books for WrestleMania 33 after Vince McMahon changed his mind on the match.
Regarding Cena vs. Taker, speculation had Cena defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble and Taker winning the Rumble main event, setting up Taker vs. WWE Champion Cena in Orlando. PWInsider reports that the original plan had Taker going into WrestleMania with the WWE Title. No word on how they planned on getting the title on Taker but that was the original plan. While we don't know Taker's WrestleMania opponent yet, it's also been reported that he will not be challenging for any title.
