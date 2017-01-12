- Cathy Kelley looks at social media reactions to the recent RAW showdown between Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon.

WWE stock was up 0.79% today, closing at $19.14 per share. Today's high was $19.16 and the low was $18.71.

- The Sunday, March 12th WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden, featuring a blue brand appearance by Brock Lesnar, was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 18th but MSG officials were able to "entice" the company, according to Whig.com, to move the show to the 12th so they could host the upcoming world middleweight title fight between boxers Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs, which will air on pay-per-view.

According to The Wrestling Observer, MSG Executive Vice President of Marquee Events Joe Fisher made these comments on WWE at a press conference for the fight:

"A lot of you don't know this, but I really need to thank the WWE. Everybody says, `Why the WWE?' Well, we had an event booked on March 18, with the WWE, and they are just tremendous partners. They realized the magnitude of this event and the fact that we needed to have it here. It had to be at Madison Square Garden. So, with their cooperation and partnership, they were willing to move off the date, and make this date possible. So I really, really want to thank all the great people at WWE."

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.