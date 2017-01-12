Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of TNA's Impact Wrestling. You are all welcome to follow along, and post your feedback in the comments section below.

TNA IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped @ The Impact Zone In Orlando, Florida

This week's show kicks off with a video recap of the conclusion of last week's triple threat main event. Which saw Eddie Edwards retain The TNA World Championship by defeating EC3 and Bobby Lashley, thanks to his returning Wolves partner Davey Richards.

Josh Mathews and The Pope welcome the audience to the show from ringside. Mathews and Pop hype tonight's show. Mathews promotes the return of a former 3 time Knockouts champ and tonight's tag title main event. The Pope talks about The Decay facing off with The DCC tonight. The show then cues to backstage and we see The Broken Hardy's. Brother Nero imitates a wolf howling. Broken Matt and Brother Nero promise to delete The Wolves in the main event tonight.

Ethan Carter III makes his way to the ring. Carter grabs hold of a steel chair and heads to the ringside area. He sits next to the guardrail near the fans. Carter talks about the conclusion of last week's Impact and One Night Only main event. He has an axe to grind because he was screwed out of being champ when Richards hit him with a steel chair. Carter calls Davey Richards interference collusion between him and Eddie Edwards. He makes a Wiki-Leaks reference. He then compares himself to Liam Neeson in the movie, "The Grey". Ethan says that he is coming after The Wolves and calls them out to the ring. Out comes Bobby Lashley instead, Bobby mocks EC3 and the fans on his way to the ring. The fans chant boring and shut your mouth at Lashley. Bobby compares himself to EC3. Says that the difference between them is that he will do whatever it takes to become champion. While EC3 won't. Lashley talks about EC3's singles match with Edwards at last Friday's One Night Only pay-per-view. At the end of that match, Lashley handed Carter a chair to hit Edwards with it. Carter refused, took a spear from Lashley, and as Bobby prepared to hit Carter with a chair. Davey Richards came out, grabbed the chair from Lashley and struck Ethan with it by mistake. Lashley says that Davey Richards cost both of them the chance to be champion.

Bobby Lashley goes on to challenge Ethan Carter to a Last Man Standing match. He mistakenly says that it would be for The TNA World Championship. He then corrects himself that it would be a #1 contenders match. Ethan tells Lashley that he doesn't know if Bobby has the authority to make that match. So he will go ahead and asks The Anthem owl on The new TNA logo. Lashley gets upset with Ethan's joking and leaves the ring. Carter ends up accepting the match, but says that he wants to do it right now. Carter chases after Lashley on the outside and they both start brawling. Security runs out and breaks up both men. The show goes to break and when it returns, The match is made official.

Last Man Standing #1 Contenders Match

Ethan Carter III vs. Bobby Lashley

Lashley has a steel chair and he is inside the ring. Carter charges at him, avoids the chair and then punches the chair into Lashley's face. Carter then hits multiple clotheslines and then an exploder suplex on Lashley. He follows that up with a second rope dropkick. Lashley heads to the outside to regroup. Carter comes out after him but Bobby grabs him and flings Carter into the steel barricade. Lashley then gets into the face of a fan before grabbing Carter again and dropping him neck first onto the guardrail. Bobby then heads under the ring and sets up a table next to the apron. Lashley then heads back to Carter and brings him to the table. Lashley attempts to suplex Carter through it, EC3 blocks the attempt. Carter then attempts a TK3 but Lashley blocks it. Carter gets thrown over the rail and then Lashley grabs him and powerslams Carter onto the ringside floor. Referee Brian Hebner begins the first count of the match but EC3 is able to get back up.

The action heads to inside the ring. Lashley attempts to leap off the top rope. Ethan gets up and slams Bobby down to the mat. Carter then hits a cutter on Lashley and clotheslines him to the outside floor. Lashley is counted down by the ref while Carter makes his way to Bobby. Carter delivers a suplex on the ringside floor. He then secures a table out from under the ring. The show goes to break as Lashley is crawling near the rampway and Carter is setting up a table.

Back from the break. Lashley and Carter back inside the ring. EC3 hits a jawbreaker and a stinger splash in the corner on Lashley. He then hits a flapjack on him. Carter sets up for the one percenter but Lashley escapes. Bobby tries to spear Ethan in the corner but ends running into the ringpost. Carter then hits a german suplex on him. Carter splashes Lashley again, He then heads to the top rope with him. Carter superplexes Lashley. Both men struggle to get back up after the landing. When the do, Lashley grabs Carter, brings him to the top rope and hits a superplex off his own.

When both rise from their latest fall. Lashley spears EC3. Carter gets up to break the 10 count but eats another spear from Lashley. The ref starts another count and while he does, Bobby Lashley heads to the ringside and gets a table. He sets it up in the corner of the ring. Carter gets up to beat the count and then collapses. Bobby goes over to him and picks him up. Carter rises up and starts striking Lashley but Bobby puts a stop to it with a spinebuster. He then sets up Carter on the table, Lashley goes to spear but Carter gets out of the way. Lashley is able to stop himself before crashing through the table. Carter grabs Lashley and hits the 1 percenter. EC3 then spears Lashley through the table. Both men are down are being counted down. Carter makes his way back to his feet at 8, Lashley manages to roll outside the ring and land on his feet at the count of 9. The match continues, Carter gets a steel chair and whacks Lashley with it repeatedly. Carter then sits on a chair while Lashley is counted down. Lashley makes it back to his feet to break the count. Both men now head to ring apron. Carter applies a rear choke on Lashley and both men end up crashing through two tables at ringside.

Both men are counted down by referee Earl Hebner. Lashley rises up at 9. Carter rises up after the 10 count has just been made.

Bobby Lashley defeats Ethan Carter III in a Last Man Standing Match to become The #1 contender for The TNA World Championship

Lashley celebrates his win. A frustrated Ethan Carter is carried backstage by security..... Backstage someone's hand is shown backstage. The person is choosing a ring to put on his finger. The Hardy's-Wolves tag title match is promoted for later tonight, as the show goes to break.

Back from the break. Josh Mathews promotes "Race for The Case" for next week. Eli Drake, The Miracle, The Hardy's, The DCC and The Decay will all vie for briefcases that they can be won in their matches. Those briefcases will be revealed and the matches will take place at "Open Fight Night" in two weeks on Impact..... We are now in the backstage area. McKenzie is having makeup applied when Eli Drake starts a commotion and everyone runs off. Drake commands the camera and has Tyrus grab a production assistant. Drake forces the assistant to read a written message. The message is to Impact Wrestling and it's fans. In it, Drake says that the company and fans don't appreciate him. So he is going to go silent. Drake will no longer use his catchphrases. Statements will be made without the need of using microphones. Drake promises to dole out penalties and fines to those who deems to be deserving of them. Drake's message is that he is not sorry that the fans did this to themselves. The nervous assistant is forced to read the last line over and over. Drake then beats down the assistant. Tyrus pretends to try and stop Eli from the beating. Another producer comes in and asks Eli to stop the beating. Drake walks away.

Back in the ring is Rockstar Spud. Who has returned after quitting last week. He is dressed in some type of powder blue suit. Almost looking like a doorman or bellhop. He introduces the new Aron Rex. Rex has a new variation of his Hallelujah theme. Rex comes out looking like Liberace. He has a white mink robe. He is wearing multiple rings and has on makeup and lip gloss.

