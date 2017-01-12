- If you haven't caught one of Joe Lauzon's personal video blogs ahead of his fight, you are in luck. Lauzon, who meets Marcin Held Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103, has released the first episode in the series.

Lauzon, known as the "Fight Night" bonus machine, meets Held in the co-main event on FOX Sports 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

- Stefan Struve-Junior dos Santos is off, as Struve confirmed surgery is in his future. The two were scheduled for a rematch later this year at UFC Fight Night from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, earned a win in the first meeting with Struve, who was making his Octagon debut at the time.

