- If you haven't caught one of Joe Lauzon's personal video blogs ahead of his fight, you are in luck. Lauzon, who meets Marcin Held Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103, has released the first episode in the series.
- Stefan Struve-Junior dos Santos is off, as Struve confirmed surgery is in his future. The two were scheduled for a rematch later this year at UFC Fight Night from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, earned a win in the first meeting with Struve, who was making his Octagon debut at the time.
Bad news folks. Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax february 19, I'll be undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in my left shoulder tomorrow afternoon. Docter said I will be on the sideline about 4 months, and of course I'm gonna be doing my best to make it back asap. I apologize to the fans, especially the people who bought tix for the fight in Halifax, and of course the person I was scheduled to fight @junior_cigano . It's the very first time I have to pull out of a fight because of an injury and it hurts my heart to do it. I'll keep you guys up to date about the surgery tomorrow and the rehab the next couple months. As always thank you for the support!
