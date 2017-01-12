- Daniel Bryan is determined to find out which Bella is smarter, seen below in the new "Bella Brains" video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony have been delayed once again. The on-sale date was previously announced for Friday, January 13th but then pushed back to Friday, January 20th. Ticketmaster now has the official on-sale date as Friday, January 27th. The online pre-sale will begin Wednesday, January 25th.

Current WWE Employee for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Revealed, Other Rumored Names
-As seen below, ECW Original The Sandman underwent knee surgery this week. Tommy Dreamer noted on his Twitter that Sandman has a "new knee."




