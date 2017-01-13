Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

Recently on Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, the professional wrestling veteran conducted a fan Q&A session. Among many other topics, Prichard discussed why WWE has never had a War Games match and Vince McMahon sharting before appearing on WWE SmackDown.

According to Prichard, there was never a War Games in WWE because McMahon hated the concept.

"[McMahon] hates the double ring. He hates the double ring thing. I tried to sell the two-ring battle royal for years. He hated the double ring thing. He didn't like the guys going in at intermittent times and the way it was always done with the heels having the favor of the babyfaces, but then you fast forward to Elimination Chamber." Prichard continued, "it was just one of those things. It was a WCW creation and he didn't care for it."

Prichard recalled that McMahon once sharted himself prior to going out before the audience at a SmackDown show and there wasn't time for him to change. Prichard said that McMahon's pants were so visibly stained that he had to keep his jacket on to conceal it.

"Well, he sharted, okay? He was going to fart and he s--t. And he walks up the stairs to 'gorilla' and says, 'Bruce, come here, pal.' And I went, 'yeah?' And he lifted his jacket up and he says, 'do you see anything?' And I said, 'yeah, you s--t your pants.' 'Goddamnit! How about now?' And he let his jacket down and I couldn't see it. And he said, 'do you think they'll be able to tell?' And I said, 'I think if you keep your jacket on, you'll be alright, buddy.'" Prichard added, "this was the last thing of the night, right before he went out. No, he went out and came back and took them off and, I guess, cleaned up. And Hunter chased Jerry Brisco around with the s--tty underwear, and he put on some warmup pants."

Listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

