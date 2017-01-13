As noted, Drew Galloway's TNA contract expires in mid-February. Galloway recently stated on Jim Ross' The Ross Report podcast that he was hoping to get a new deal worked out when he met with TNA at this last set of tapings that ended on Thursday night. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that at least as of Wednesday, Galloway had not re-signed with TNA. Galloway had won the TNA Grand Championship at last week's tapings, however dropped it to Moose at Thursday's taping.

"I'd be lying if I said that there weren't some offers there that I really have to think about," Galloway told The Dirty Sheets podcast last month. "I have to consider my future and my family's future. I am only 31, but [his recent injury] obviously gave me a little fright."

The Hardys TNA contracts also expire in February. They were not at Thursday's TNA taping, however they appeared at all of the other tapings and never dropped the TNA Tag Team Championship. Their last appearance was at the tapings this past Wednesday, where they cut a promo announcing their Expedition of Gold where they plan to teleport between promotions. They teased going to "the Honorable Ring to face the Bucks of Youth or The Meekmahan show." They said that the updated Vanguard 1 has teleportation powers and touched it, which caused the lights to go out. When the lights came back on, they were gone.

As noted, The Hardys appeared in a video package at last December's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and will face The Young Bucks at the ROH live event on April 1st in Lakeland, FL, the night before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was interested in bringing the Hardys back to the company.

After this last set of tapings which started last week, TNA is not scheduled to tape television until March.

