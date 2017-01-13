Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Tampa, Florida:

Jack Gallagher defeated Kona Reeves with the running dropkick

* Tian Bing defeated Wesley Blake

* Daria Berenato defeated Liv Morgan with a nice spinebuster

* Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude. The US Marine cut a promo after the match and talked about being a hero, which brought out Kassius Ohno. He left Cutler laying with the big elbow

* Lana defeated Macey Estrella. Lana was really over tonight, fun match, good work from both women

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Ariya Daivari and Mustafi Ali in a really good match

* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese in another really strong match

* Dash and Dawson defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. Performance of the night just might go to The Revival, solid main event

