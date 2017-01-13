- WWE posted the video above with Corey Graves listing the six WWE stars that won multiple Royal Rumbles: Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, John Cena, Batista and Triple H.

- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kurt Angle, Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer will star in the upcoming pro-wrestling comedy In the Ring. The movie is written by Tony Lee, and is based on a story by Lee, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, who also star in the movie.

The movie is above a group of misfit wrestlers led by Angle's character, who take on "a multinational corporation and a rival, 'extreme' federation headed by Matt Manson (Dreamer) to gain a network-TV contract in a winner-takes-all pay-per-view."

Other wrestling in the cast include John Morrison, Ken Anderson, Jay Lethal, Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Kevin Kelly, Nick "Magnus" Aldis, Chad "Gunner" Lail, Dalton Castle and The Briscoe Brothers.

