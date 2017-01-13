Source: USA Today

Josh Barnett of USA Today has a new interview with ROH World Champion Adam Cole, who was promoting this Saturday's ROH television taping in Atlanta. Below are some highlights:

"It's the same thing that has been the case throughout the process and throughout the journey when I've been asked, what are you going to do? I've been asked more since winning the title at Wrestle Kingdom and becoming Ring of Honor champion for the third time. There are a lot of possibilities. I don't know what I'm going to do.

"My focus is on having as good a run as possible with this title and my focus is on going over to New Japan Pro Wrestling. There are so many things that can change over the course of four months. I haven't really thought about it too much. There's still a decent amount of time for me to make my decision."

Kenny [Omega] said he was "stepping away from New Japan." Then John Cena posted photos of Kenny on Instagram. The intrigue continues. What do you think any of that means?

"I'm not too sure what it means. It could mean anything. Here's what I know: Kenny Omega is really smart and really talented and he's taking advantage of the opportunities available to him as would anyone else. He's created a lot of cool buzz. As far as what it means for his future, that's something only Kenny Omega knows, and that's the truth."

Cole also discussed why he signed a contract extension with ROH, Kyle O'Reilly being WWE bound, Cody Rhodes joining the Bullet Club and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

