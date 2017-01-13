- Maxim has a story here about 25 year-old Arbab Khizer Hayat, a 960-pound Pakistani weightlifter who is eyeing a WWE career. Known as the Pakistani Hulk, Hayat consumes 10,000 calories a day with a diet including 36 eggs, seven pounds of meat and five liters of milk, as seen in the video above.

"I want to represent Pakistan at WWE," Hayat said. "God willing I'll appear in 2017."

- WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley ran into the Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian at the Los Angeles International Airport, as seen in the photo below:

