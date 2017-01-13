- Maxim has a story here about 25 year-old Arbab Khizer Hayat, a 960-pound Pakistani weightlifter who is eyeing a WWE career. Known as the Pakistani Hulk, Hayat consumes 10,000 calories a day with a diet including 36 eggs, seven pounds of meat and five liters of milk, as seen in the video above.
- WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley ran into the Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian at the Los Angeles International Airport, as seen in the photo below:
Look who I ran into at #LAX - @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @facdaniels @FrankieKazarian— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 13, 2017
Best of luck at #ROH GA! pic.twitter.com/9gH8wpoJxP
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.