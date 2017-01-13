Following up on his runaway victory as Wrestler of the Year on WrestlingInc.com, AJ Styles received that same honor from the readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Styles received 51 percent of the votes for the top honor in PWI's 44th annual Achievement Award balloting.

The reigning WWE champion also was honored in the Match of the Year category for his SummerSlam showdown with John Cena. In addition, Styles' 2016 matches against Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, John Cena (MITB) and Shinsuke Nakamura also received first-place votes from PWI readers.

The others PWI Achievement Award winners were: Nia Jax (Rookie), Bayley (Inspirational), The Miz (Most Improved), Goldberg (Comeback), Charlotte Flair (Woman), Charlotte-Sasha Banks (Feud), Shinsuke Nakamura (Most Popular), Roman Reigns (Most Hated) and The New Day (Tag Team).

The year-end issue of PWI can be purchased in print or digital format at pwi-online.com.

