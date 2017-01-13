Source: ESPN

Triple H spoke to members of the media today to promote this weekend's WWE U.K. Championship tournament. During the call, Triple H was asked if WWE was interested in signing Kenny Omega, whose contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling reportedly expires at the end of this month.

"As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I'm just interested in talent, period," Triple H said, via ESPN. "If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they're very talented, then I'm interested in talking to them, and that's across the board.

"To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent -- Am I interested in them? -- the fact that you're questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I'm interested."

The U.K. Championship tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. Make sure to join us this Saturday and Sunday for our live coverage of the event.

