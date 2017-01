- As seen above is the full WWE World Heavyweight Title match between Edge and Dolph Ziggler from the 2011 Royal Rumble.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is a $13 T-Shirt Sale, no code is needed, see the shirts included by clicking here . The sale runs until January 14th at 2:59am EST.

- For "Throwback Thursday" and "Flashback Friday" Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and James Ellsworth all posted pictures of their younger days. Bayley and James showing off their early wrestling fandom, while Alexa's pigtails make an appearance in her photo.

I invented da selfie. #nofilter #slay #2extreme #flashbackfriday A photo posted by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:04am PST

#tbt #throwbackthursday a 13 year old #james Ellsworth rocking the #dx tee #chaseyourdreams #anymanwithtwohandshasafightingchance @wwe A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.