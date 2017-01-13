WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for several upcoming events leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar is now advertised for all RAW events going into the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th, except the February 13th RAW in Las Vegas because he's currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission over the failed drug tests related to UFC 200.

Lesnar's updated schedule looks like this:

* January 16th - RAW in Little Rock

* January 20th - live event in Buffalo

* January 23rd - RAW in Cleveland

* January 29th - Royal Rumble in San Antonio

* January 30th - RAW in Laredo

* February 4th - live event in Salt Lake City

* February 6th - RAW in Portland

* February 17th - live event in Dallas

* February 20th - RAW in Los Angeles

* February 27th - RAW in Green Bay

* March 6th - RAW in Chicago

* March 12th - live event in New York City

* March 13th - RAW in Detroit

* March 20th - RAW in Brooklyn

* April 2nd - WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Lesnar is expected but not confirmed for the March 27th RAW in Philadelphia, which is the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW.

