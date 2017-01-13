WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for several upcoming events leading up to WrestleMania 33.
Lesnar's updated schedule looks like this:
* January 16th - RAW in Little Rock
* January 20th - live event in Buffalo
* January 23rd - RAW in Cleveland
* January 29th - Royal Rumble in San Antonio
* January 30th - RAW in Laredo
* February 4th - live event in Salt Lake City
* February 6th - RAW in Portland
* February 17th - live event in Dallas
* February 20th - RAW in Los Angeles
* February 27th - RAW in Green Bay
* March 6th - RAW in Chicago
* March 12th - live event in New York City
* March 13th - RAW in Detroit
* March 20th - RAW in Brooklyn
* April 2nd - WrestleMania 33 in Orlando
Lesnar is expected but not confirmed for the March 27th RAW in Philadelphia, which is the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.