- WWE posted this video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan talking about winning the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble match.
- Lana returned to the ring at Thursday's WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. She defeated Macey Estrella and was reportedly over with the crowd. Below are a few photos:
Congrats to @LanaWWE on her win at #NXTTampa! Hope she starts wrestling on raw soon! Love her outfit! #LanaSquad pic.twitter.com/v4XsyHylI7— Nicole Gallion (@Nikki_gallion) January 13, 2017
@LanaWWE wasn't sure what to expect tonight.. got an amazing match and a high five! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/g2RANu3C3m— Jonathan (@ncbjd) January 13, 2017
#NXTTampa did we ever decide on a name for this? @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/MMkRyTCS2Y— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 13, 2017
