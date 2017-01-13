Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Last night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys in the main event, drew 277,000 viewers.
This week's show ranked #134 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #118 ranking.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode:
