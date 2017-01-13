Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Last night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys in the main event, drew 277,000 viewers.

This is down 4.5% from last week's 290,000 viewers for the episode that aired on a slight tape delay from Orlando.

This week's show ranked #134 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #118 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode:

