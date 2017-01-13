- Erick Rowan continues to post cryptic videos with sheep masks as he works towards returning to action from a torn rotator cuff injury. The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted this video today.

WWE stock was up 1.78% today, closing at $19.48 per share. Today's high was $19.54 and the low was $19.03.

- Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness are in the UK preparing for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion later this weekend. Cole tweeted this photo of the two today:

It's almost time! The debut of the wwe united kingdom championship tourney and @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/kk3xjivtBR — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 13, 2017

