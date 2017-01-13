The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. The Brian Kendrick and Mustafa Ali make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They lock up. Kendrick locks in a headlock. Ali reverses briefly reverses it into a wrist lock, Kendrick reverses that into a Full Nelson on Ali. Ali eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Kendrick. Kendrick flips Ali into the ropes. Ali slides to the ring apron. Ali drives his shoulder into Kendrick before flipping over him back into the ring and following up with a head scissors. Ali hits a spin kick prior to pinning Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick strikes Ali. Kendrick locks in a shoulder submission. Ali fights out of it, Kendrick knees him in the midsection. Kendrick strikes Ali. Kendrick runs towards Ali in the corner, Ali flips over him. Ali hits a tornado DDT on Kendrick. Ali dodges an attack attempt by Kendrick in the corner before kicking him in the face. Ali hits a neck breaker prior to pinning Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick rolls out of the ring. Ali dropkicks Kendrick through the ropes before rolling him back into the ring. As Ali gets back in the ring, Kendrick kicks him before applying the Captain's Hook submission. Ali taps out.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins battling to a double doubt count out.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Stephanie McMahon giving Mick Foley a performance review leading to Undertaker announcing that he will be entering the Royal Rumble.

The video package from RAW highlighting Edge's Royal Rumble victory is shown.

The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico), Darren Young (W/Bob Backlund) & Sin Cara make their entrances.

Darren Young & Sin Cara vs. The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)

Sin Cara and Epico start the match. Sin Cara hits a shoulder block. Sin Cara slams Epico to the mat. Sin Cara hits an arm drag. Epico rolls Sin Cara up for a one count. Sin Cara rolls Epico up for a one count. Sin Cara briefly locks in an arm submission on Epico. Young is tagged in. Young hits a scoop slam on Epico. Young hits a leg drop. Sin Cara is tags back in. Epico kicks Sin Cara in the midsection. Primo is tagged in. Sin Cara ducks a double clothesline attempt, prior to attempting a springboard cross body. Primo and Epico catch him. Sin Cara manages to flip into an arm drag on Epico. Epico rolls out of the ring. Sin Cara hits a backdrop on Primo. Young is tagged back in. Sin Cara slams Young onto Primo. Young sends Primo to the ropes, Primo kicks Young. Young elbows Primo in the face. Primo exits the ring, Bob Backlund rolls him back in. Young rolls Primo up for a one count. Young kicks Primo before clotheslining Epico off the apron. Primo dodges an attack by Young, Young drives his shoulder into the ring post as we head into a commercial break.

Primo has an armlock locked in on Young as we return from the commercial. Young strikes Primo. Epico is tagged in. Primo and Epico hit a double dropkick on Young. Epico pins Young for a two count. Epico briefly locks on a shoulder lock on Young, Young rolls out of it. Epico slams Young to the mat before pinning him for a two count. Primo is tagged back in. Epico sends Young into a dropkick from Primo. Primo sends Young into the turnbuckles. Young dodges a dropkick attempt from Primo. Epico is tagged back in, as is Sin Cara. Sin Cara hits a cross body on Epico before striking Primo. Sin Cara hits a springboard elbow on Epico. Sin Cara hits a Fireman's Carry on Epico. Primo gets in the ring. Sin Cara hits a head scissors on Primo. Sin Cara hits a springboard moonsault on Epico. Primo breaks up a pin attempt by Sin Cara. Young gets in the ring. Primo sends Young back out of the ring. Sin Cara sends Primo out of the ring. Epico rolls Sin Cara up for the three count.

Winner: The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho defeating Roman Reigns to win the United States Championship.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.