- As noted, AXS TV will be airing the entire Wrestle Kingdom 11 Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match tonight at 8pm ET. Earlier this week I watched a screener of tonight's episode, and the show is 55 minutes long, so there will be very limited commercial interruptions. Jim Ross and Josh Barnett did the commentary for the show. Myself, Matt Morgan and Glenn Rubenstein will give our thoughts on the match on Monday's edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. If you haven't seen it, definitely check it out tonight on AXS and let us know your thoughts during Monday's podcast and we will mention several of your responses on-air.

- Speaking of Omega, he will be making his anime debut on Tiger Mask W, a pro-wrestling anime series which airs on TV Asahi in Japan. They made the announcement on Twitter, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.