- The latest TNA top 5, which is above, looks at AJ Styles' top 5 Styles Clashes in TNA. His Styles Clash on Christopher Daniels off the ramp through a table at Destination X in 2012 topped the list.

- Matt and Jeff Hardy - along with Queen Rebecca, King Maxel and Senor Benjamin - will be appearing at MCW Pro Wrestling's "BROKEN Anniversary" on Saturday, January 28 at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. There will be a meet and greet at 5pm, followed by the live event at 7:30 pm. At the live event, MCW Women's champion Melina defends against former champion, Brittany Blake, while two-time Shamrock Cup winner Lio Rush takes on Anthony Henry. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and the day of at the door. You can get more information at MCW's official Facebook page.

- EC3 suffered a nasty bruise at this past week's TNA television tapings, which you can check out below:

Ow A photo posted by ec3 (@therealec3) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:16am PST

- Mike Bennett got a similar bruise during the TNA tapings last weekend, which you can see below:

Dear @moosenation69, I hate you part 2. @impactwrestling #prowrestling A photo posted by Michael Bennett (@therealmichaelbennett) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

