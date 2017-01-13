UFC president Dana White laid out an offer for both former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to come together and square off. White appeared on "The Herd" on FOX Sports 1 Friday.

"I'll tell you what, Floyd," White said. "Here's a real offer, and I'm the guy that can actually make the offer, and I'm actually making a real offer. We'll pay you $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million, and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer.

"To think that you're the 'A' side? How are you the 'A' side? The last major fight you were in, you left such a bad taste in everybody's mouth nobody wants to see you again. His last fight did 350,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor's last (two) did 1.3 and 1.5 million buys, so I don't understand how you think you're the 'A' side. There's a reason you want this Conor fight so bad, because you know that's your money fight. If they're going to box, Floyd looks at this thing like an easy match for him. For Conor, (this) is his money fight."

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2015 when he improved to 49-0 with a victory over Andre Berte. He will turn 40 years old next month. McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes at the same time when he finished Eddie Alvarez last year to claim the lightweight title while also holding the featherweight belt. He has since relinquished the featherweight title.

Damien Demento contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.