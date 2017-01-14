- In the video above, Triple H discusses the WWE U.K. Championship and how it helps wrestlers in the U.K. get their foot in the door. He also discussed the long term goals of the tournament.

"The long term goal from WWE's point of view is to turn this into a weekly show in the U.K.," Triple H said. "If at the end of the day the goal is to get guys to NXT, to get guys to RAW or SmackDown or WrestleMania, this just deepens that talent pool and it gives people variety of being able to see talent from all over the world. I can tell you, when people see this tournament, they're going to be impressed, this is some of the best talent in the world."

See Also Triple H On If He Is Interested In Bringing Kenny Omega Into WWE

- Mick Foley wasn't the only WWE star to run into The Young Bucks and The Addiction this week. WWE Champion AJ Styles ran into all four men in Atlanta, as seen below:

I found some good brothers hanging around Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/15T1eulVxh — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 14, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.