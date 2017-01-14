- In the video above, Triple H discusses the WWE U.K. Championship and how it helps wrestlers in the U.K. get their foot in the door. He also discussed the long term goals of the tournament.
- Mick Foley wasn't the only WWE star to run into The Young Bucks and The Addiction this week. WWE Champion AJ Styles ran into all four men in Atlanta, as seen below:
I found some good brothers hanging around Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/15T1eulVxh— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 14, 2017
