As noted, UFC President Dana White appeared on "The Herd" on FOX Sports 1 on Friday and offered Floyd Mayweather $25 million, plus points on the pay-per-view, to fight UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. Both McGregor and Mayweather have both been hyping the unlikely potential fight for the past year.

"We'll pay you [Mayweather] $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million, and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number," Dana said. "There's a real offer."

In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2015 with an undefeated 49-0 record. Mayweather laughed off Dana's offer, calling him a "f--king comedian." Mayweather then showed off his fancy watch before driving off.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.