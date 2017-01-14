As noted, UFC President Dana White appeared on "The Herd" on FOX Sports 1 on Friday and offered Floyd Mayweather $25 million, plus points on the pay-per-view, to fight UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. Both McGregor and Mayweather have both been hyping the unlikely potential fight for the past year.

Floyd Mayweather Reveals How Much He Offered Conor McGregor For A Fight, Conor's Demands
See Also
Floyd Mayweather Reveals How Much He Offered Conor McGregor For A Fight, Conor's Demands

"We'll pay you [Mayweather] $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million, and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number," Dana said. "There's a real offer."

In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2015 with an undefeated 49-0 record. Mayweather laughed off Dana's offer, calling him a "f--king comedian." Mayweather then showed off his fancy watch before driving off.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles