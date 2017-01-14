Michelle McCool, the wife of The Undertaker, posted a sweet message on her Instagram noting that The Dead Man draws her bath every night and leaves her love notes around the house. She also posted a photo of his handiwork, as seen below. You can check out her full post below:

Never take for granted the little things.....He draws my bath every night & last night were candles & love notes! Not to mention, our kids may say "ewww, gross" when they see them (or especially when we kiss)??but random love notes around the house will impact the whole family....they've admitted that whether they wanted to or not!

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.