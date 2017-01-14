- As noted, Roman Reigns was voted "Most Hated" wrestler of the year for 2016 by the readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, despite being a babyface. It was the first time in the magazine's history that a babyface was voted "Most Hated" wrestler of the year. Below is an excerpt from the magazine on Reigns' dubious achievement:

Here's a guy who fights honorably and abides by the rules. He has proven loyal and dedicated to family and friends. He always conducts himself as a gentleman, never ducks a challenge, and has managed to overcome the odds every time they seem stacked against him. And the fans boo the crap out of him. More than a quarter of our respondents cast their vote for Roman Reigns as the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, marking the first time in the history of the PWI Achievement Awards that a so-called "fan favorite" has won this distinction.

The others PWI Achievement Award winners were: AJ Styles (Wrestler of the Year), AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Match of the Year), Nia Jax (Rookie), Bayley (Inspirational), The Miz (Most Improved), Goldberg (Comeback), Charlotte Flair (Woman), Charlotte-Sasha Banks (Feud), Shinsuke Nakamura (Most Popular), Roman Reigns (Most Hated) and The New Day (Tag Team). The year-end issue of PWI can be purchased in print or digital format at pwi-online.com.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest column at Forbes looks at why Reigns being voted "Most Hated" wrestler of the year in PWI is a good thing. He noted that PWI's "Most Hated" list contains a who's who of current and future Hall of Famers, including Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Chris Jericho and "Ravishing" Rick Rude.

- The Miz and Joe Jonas joined Jay Glazer at Rock and Reilly's on Sunset Boulevard this past Thursday in Hollywood to support Glazer's foundation, Merging Vets and Players (MVP). Jonas and Glazer hosted an open bar and spent time with combat veterans who participated in Glazer's MVP program. Below is a photo from the event, courtesy of Michael Jacobson / Rock and Reilly's.

