Thanks to Mika Henderson for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Indianapolis, Indiana:

* Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Big Damo defeated Oney Lorcan, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Authors of Pain

* Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Joe for the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.