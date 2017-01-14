Thanks to Mika Henderson for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Indianapolis, Indiana:
* Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Big Damo defeated Oney Lorcan, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic
* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose
* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Authors of Pain
* Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat
* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Joe for the win
