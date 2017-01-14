- As seen above, Ring of Honor posted its latest Future of Honor video. It's the full match between Clutch Adams vs "Cauliflower" Chase Brown.

- A match between ROH Champion Adam Cole and Bobby Fish has been booked for Manhattan Mayhem VI on March 4th. The other big match already announced for this event is Will Ospreay taking on Dragon Lee. Cole recently won the ROH championship away from Kyle O'Reilly at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

- Ring of Honor also began to hype its Supercard of Honor XI card with announcements each day starting this Monday. This event will include wrestlers from ROH, NJPW, and CMLL.

Adam Cole On If He Will Sign With WWE After ROH Contract Expires, John Cena's Kenny Omega Teases
- NJPW has announced all the events between now and August that will include English commentary. As of right now, Kevin Kelly is the play-by-play, while color commentary is still unknown as Steve Corino is now working as a coach at WWE's Performance Center.

* February 5th -- New Beginning in Sapporo
* February 11th -- New Beginning in Osaka
* March 6th -- 45th Anniversary show at the Tokyo Ota Ward Gym
* March 20th -- New Japan Cup finals
* April 9th -- Sakura Genesis at Tokyo Sumo Hall
* May 3rd -- Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka's International Center Arena
* June 3rd -- Best of the Super Junior finals
* June 11th -- Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall
* July 1st -- The show in Long Beach, CA
* July 2nd -- The second show in Long Beach, CA
* July 17th -- Opening night of the G-1 tournament in Sapporo
* August 11th -- A block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall
* August 12th -- B block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall
* August 13th -- G-1 Climax championship match at Sumo Hall

