- As seen above, Ring of Honor posted its latest Future of Honor video. It's the full match between Clutch Adams vs "Cauliflower" Chase Brown.

- Ring of Honor also began to hype its Supercard of Honor XI card with announcements each day starting this Monday. This event will include wrestlers from ROH, NJPW, and CMLL.

- NJPW has announced all the events between now and August that will include English commentary. As of right now, Kevin Kelly is the play-by-play, while color commentary is still unknown as Steve Corino is now working as a coach at WWE's Performance Center.

* February 5th -- New Beginning in Sapporo

* February 11th -- New Beginning in Osaka

* March 6th -- 45th Anniversary show at the Tokyo Ota Ward Gym

* March 20th -- New Japan Cup finals

* April 9th -- Sakura Genesis at Tokyo Sumo Hall

* May 3rd -- Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka's International Center Arena

* June 3rd -- Best of the Super Junior finals

* June 11th -- Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall

* July 1st -- The show in Long Beach, CA

* July 2nd -- The second show in Long Beach, CA

* July 17th -- Opening night of the G-1 tournament in Sapporo

* August 11th -- A block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall

* August 12th -- B block finals of G-1 at Sumo Hall

* August 13th -- G-1 Climax championship match at Sumo Hall

