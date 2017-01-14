- The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at incredible superstars tests of strength. Mark Henry towing two trucks topped the list, followed by Lex Luger bodyslamming Yokozuna and The Big Show tipping over a jeep.

- As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer that John Cena vs. The Undertaker is no longer scheduled for this year's WrestleMania. Meltzer noted on Twitter that the change was made because of Vince looking at the long-term picture and not just the short-term:

No, just Vince has a different vision for the show and thinking long term picture not short-term. https://t.co/mBU03in0JB — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 13, 2017

