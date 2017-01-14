- As seen above, WWE put up the entire 2012 Royal Rumble match. This year's Royal Rumble will take place on January 29th, with 13 wrestlers already entered in: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE recently posted a gallery of The Undertaker's most haunting PPV posters.

More On Vince McMahon Nixing John Cena Vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania, Latest WWE Top 10 (Video)
- Triple H posted a photo of him at the Empress Ballroom, the venue that will be hosting the WWE UK Championship Tournament. See the first round match-ups by clicking here.


