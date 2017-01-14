Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for the first day of WWE'S UK Championship Tournament, which begins at 3pm EST / 8pm GMT live on the WWE Network. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

Here are the first round match-ups:

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

