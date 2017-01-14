- Charly Caruso checks in from Blackpool, England ahead of today's WWE United Kingdom Title tournament in these new videos.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while Ernest "The Cat" Miller turns 53 and Gene Snitsky turns 47.

- Fit Finlay tweeted this photo from the Empress Ballroom, which will host the UK Title tournament this weekend:

.@WWEUKCT @WWE look at this arena ! Getting ready to kick this thing off. a lota nail biting going on. pic.twitter.com/EH57Uf-gkq — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 14, 2017

