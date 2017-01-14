WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler just announced that he will be returning to WWE TV this coming Tuesday night in Memphis. Lawler will be bringing back his "King's Court" segment, which hasn't been seen on WWE programming in several years.
Lawler tweeted the following on his return:
That's right...The King's Court returns this Tuesday night on #SmackDownLive on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/3Ih7Fwqluk— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.