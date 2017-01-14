- As seen above, William Regal speaks on returning to Blackpool, England and what the WWE UK Championship Tournament means to him. Regal talked about how he still calls this place home and that he never thought in a million years this kind of tournament could take place.

Triple H will be live on WWE's Facebook after tonight's UK Championship Tournament to give his thoughts on the event.

- During the Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell match, the crowd referred to Huxley as "Jesus" in a number of chants. Triple H then tweeted out:

That's one of the more interesting chants I've heard from a crowd... #WWEUKCT @WWENetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

