- As seen above, Triple H kicked off the UK Championship Tournament with "Every empire has a beginning, tonight you build yours!" and followed that up with a simple question to the crowd: "Are you ready?"
*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
*Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
*Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell
*Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners
Here's how the complete bracket looks.
Only EIGHT competitors remain...— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017
ONE will be crowned @WWEUK Champion TOMORROW at 8 PM GMT/3 PM ET on @WWENetwork! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/alPKFbjwRh
- WWE asked fans on Twitter what they thought of tonight's UK show. As of this writing, 62% gave it a thumb up, while 38% gave it thumbs down.
