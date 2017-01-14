- As seen above, Triple H kicked off the UK Championship Tournament with "Every empire has a beginning, tonight you build yours!" and followed that up with a simple question to the crowd: "Are you ready?"

- Here are the quarter-finals for the WWE UK Championship tournament. Tomorrow's event will start at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
*Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
*Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell
*Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Here's how the complete bracket looks.


WWE UK Championship Tournament Live Coverage, Results And Your Feedback
- WWE asked fans on Twitter what they thought of tonight's UK show. As of this writing, 62% gave it a thumb up, while 38% gave it thumbs down.

