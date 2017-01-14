- As seen above, Triple H kicked off the UK Championship Tournament with "Every empire has a beginning, tonight you build yours!" and followed that up with a simple question to the crowd: "Are you ready?"

- Here are the quarter-finals for the WWE UK Championship tournament. Tomorrow's event will start at 3pm EST on the WWE Network

*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

*Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

*Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

*Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Here's how the complete bracket looks.

Only EIGHT competitors remain...

ONE will be crowned @WWEUK Champion TOMORROW at 8 PM GMT/3 PM ET on @WWENetwork! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/alPKFbjwRh — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017

- WWE asked fans on Twitter what they thought of tonight's UK show. As of this writing, 62% gave it a thumb up, while 38% gave it thumbs down.

