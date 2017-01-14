Birthdays:
- "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan (born January 14, 1954) turns 63
- Matt Riddle (born January 14, 1986) turns 31
Deaths:
- Mae Young (March 12, 1923 - January 14, 2014)
Georgia Championship: January 14, 1944
in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia
- The Red Devil defeated Otto Schnabel
- Al Galento vs. The Black Panther ends in a Draw
- The Red Devil defeated Jack Dillon
NWA Upstate: January 14, 1955
in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York
- Luigi Macera defeated Tony Verdi
- Lee Henning vs. Sammy Berg ended in a Draw
- John Tolos defeated Danno O'Shocker
- Mark Lewin vs. Suni War Cloud ended in a Draw
- Don Lee defeated Bearcat Wright
NWA Mid-America: January 14, 1957
in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee
- Billy Parks & Frank Hewitt defeated Al Galento and Art Nelson and Chief Kit Fox and Farmer Jones and Jack O'Brien and Red Donovan in an Eight Man Battle Royal
- Red Donovan defeated Chief Kit Fox
- Farmer Jones defeated Art Nelson [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Billy Parks defeated Frank Hewitt [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
AWA: January 14, 1961
at the St. Paul Armory in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Roy McClarity defeated Jack Daniels
- Lorraine Johnson defeated Millie Stafford
- Wilbur Snyder defeated Nick Roberts
- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Jim Hady & Joe Scarpello in a AWA World Tag Team Title Match
NWA Hollywood: January 14, 1969
in Long Beach, California
- Billy Rogers defeated Tony Romano
- Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble
- The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) (c) defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones to retain the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship
- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Ox Anderson to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship
NWA Western States: January 14, 1970
at the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas
- Bobby Duncum vs. Emile Dupree ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Bull Ramos defeated The Lawman
- Mr. Wrestling defeated The Beast by DQ
- Jerry Kozak & Ricky Romero defeated Dick Murdoch & Dusty Rhodes
- Harley Race vs. Rufus R. Jones [1:1] ended in a Double Count Out in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WWWF in MSG: January 14, 1974
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Butcher Brannigan defeated Mike Pappas
- Otto von Heller defeated Tony Altimore
- Jose Gonzales & Manuel Soto defeated Joe Turco & Pancho Valdez
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeated Mr. Fuji by DQ
- Nikolai Volkoff defeated Gorilla Monsoon
- Dean Ho & Tony Garea (c) defeated Larry Hennig & Mike McCord to retain the WWWF Tag Team Championship
- Pedro Morales defeated Stan Stasiak
- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeated Don Leo Jonathan to retain the WWWF Championship
WWF Championship Wrestling: January 14, 1984
at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Bob Backlund & Hulk Hogan defeated Mr. Fuji & Tiger Chung Lee
- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Mike Dorsett
- Jimmy Snuka defeated Paul Vachon (2:55)
- Paul Orndorff (w/ Roddy Piper) defeated Hercules Vasquez
- The Magnificent Muraco (c) defeated SD Jones to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Jose Luis Rivera defeated Tony Colon
WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1989
at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia
- Eddie Gilbert defeated Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon) via disqualification
- Michael Hayes defeated Paul Lee
- Kevin Sullivan & Steve Williams (w/ Mike Rotunda) defeated Randy Hogan & Mike Collins
- Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Dale Laparouse & Mike Jackson
- Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Trent Knight & Bob Emory
- Larry Zbyszko & Al Perez (w/ Gary Hart & Abdullah the Butcher) defeated George South & Curtis Thompson
- Dick Murdoch defeated Eddie Sweat
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Keith Steinborn & Gary Royal
- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Rotunda (w/ Kevin Sullivan) via disqualification
- Sting & Lex Luger defeated Agent Steel & Bob Holiday
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 14, 1989
at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Rusty Riddle & Trent Knight
- King Haku (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jose Luis Rivera
- The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Jose Estrada to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated Omar Atlas
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 14, 1990
at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee
- Jake Roberts defeated George South
- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Dale Wolfe
- Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mark Young & Reno Riggins (3:43)
- Brutus Beefcake defeated Tony Burton
- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Craig Green
- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 14, 1994
- Bobby Blaze defeated The Hornet
- Tracy Smothers defeated Killer Kyle
- Dirty White Boy defeated Chris Candido
- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) by DQ in a SMW Tag Team Championship Match
- Tracy Smothers won a Battle Royal
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 14, 1995
at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- The Million Dollar Corporation (Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka) (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Sionne) (w/ Afa & Captain Lou Albano) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Mike Maraldo
- Duke Droese defeated Chris Kanyon
- Bob Holly & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/ Jim Cornette) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 14, 1995
- Bryant Anderson defeated The Nightmare
- Tracy Smothers defeated D-Lo Brown
- Chris Candido defeated Boo Bradley
- Dirty White Boy (c) defeated Buddy Landel in a No Disqualification Match to retain the SMW Heavyweight Championship
- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (w/ Jim Cornette) (c) defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) in a Lumberjack Match to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
- Boo Bradley won a Battle Royal
WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1995
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater defeated Gary Jackson & Mike Khoury
- Sting defeated Mark Kyle
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Carl Fergie
- Avalanche & Kevin Sullivan defeated Al Phillips & Bob Morgan
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated Stars And Stripes (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & The Patriot) (c) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship
ECW Hardcore TV: January 14, 1998
in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Axl Rotten, Balls Mahoney & Tommy Dreamer defeated The FBI (Little Guido, Tommy Rich & Tracy Smothers)
- Jerry Lynn defeated Chris Candido
- Al Snow defeated Amish Roadkill
- Justin Credible defeated The Great Sasuke
WCW Thunder: January 14, 1999
at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Scott Putski
- Norman Smiley defeated Prince Iaukea
- Chris Jericho defeated Van Hammer
- Mike Enos & Bobby Duncum Jr. fought Meng & The Barbarian to a no contest in a WCW Tag Team Title Tournament
- Wrath defeated El Dandy via disqualification
- Disco Inferno defeated Super Calo
- Chris Benoit & Steve McMichael defeated Curt Hennig & Barry Windham via disqualification
ECW on TNN: January 14, 2000
in Atlanta, Georgia
- Super Crazy defeated Little Guido (w/ Sal E. Graziano)
- Jerry Lynn defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri
WCW Sin: January 14, 2001
from the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Chavo Guerrero (c) defeated Shane Helms for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- Reno defeated Big Vito
- The Jung Dragons (Yun Yang and Kaz Hayashi) (w/ Leia Meow) defeated Evan Karagias and Jamie Noble in a Tag Team Match
Ernest Miller (w/ Ms. Jones) defeated Mike Sanders
- Team Canada (Lance Storm, Mike Awesome and Elix Skipper) (with Major Gunns) defeated The Filthy Animals (Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Jr. and Billy Kidman) (with Tygress) in a Six-Man Penalty Box match with Jim Duggan as the Special Guest Referee
- Meng defeated Terry Funk (c) and Crowbar (with Daffney) in a Triple Threat match for the WCW Hardcore Championship
- The Natural Born Thrillers (Sean O'Haire and Chuck Palumbo) (w/ Mike Sanders) defeated The Insiders (Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page) (c) in a Tag Team match for the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- Shane Douglas defeated General Rection (c) in a First Blood Chain match for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship
- Totally Buffed (Lex Luger and Buff Bagwell) defeated Goldberg and DeWayne Bruce in a No Disqualification Tag Team match
- Scott Steiner (c) (w/ Midajah) defeated Jeff Jarrett, Sid Vicious and Animal in a Four Corners match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Sid Breaks His Leg
WWE Heat: January 14, 2001
at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California
- Dark Match: Prototype defeated Aaron Aguilera
- Dark Match: Raven defeated Rodney
- Dark Match: The Big Bossman defeated Mideon
- Dark Match: Essa Rios defeated Joey Abs
- Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) vs. Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) ended in a No Contest
- The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)
- Albert defeated Crash (w/ Molly Holly)
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2002
at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Spike Dudley defeated Bubba Ray Dudley
- Billy and Chuck defeated Tajiri and The Hurricane
- Jazz defeated Jacqueline
- Kurt Angle defeated Kane
- William Regal & Test defeated Edge & Rob Van Dam
- Booker T defeated The Big Show
- Chris Jericho, Lance Storm and Christian defeated Rikishi and The APA in a Six-Man tag team match
NWA PPV #80: January 14, 2004
at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee
- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeated The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) in a Rawhide Strap Match
- Michael Shane defeated Christopher Daniels and Lo-Ki in a NWA TNA X Title No#1 Contendership Three Way Match
- David Young defeated Simon Diamond in a Special Referee: Glen Gilberti
- Shane Douglas (w/ Tracy Brooks) defeated Elix Skipper
- Kid Kash defeated Chris Vaughn
- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated The Sandman in a Two On One Handicap Singapore Cane On A Pole Match
- AJ Styles & Erik Watts defeated Abyss & Jeff Jarrett
TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2005
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Eric Young (w/ Bobby Roode & Scott D'Amore) defeated James Storm (w/ Chris Harris)
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Chris Candido
- AJ Styles defeated Cassidy O'Reilly
- Prime Time defeated David Young
- Chris Sabin defeated Christopher Daniels the winner enters Ultimate X Match At Final Resolution PPV Match
Larry Sweeney vs. Excalibur - Combat Zone Wrestling: January 14, 2006
Trent Acid vs. Homicide - January 14, 2006
TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2006
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Abyss (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Jay Lethal
- Samoa Joe defeated Cassidy Riley
- Team Canada (A1, Eric Young & Petey Williams) defeated Chris Sabin, Matt Bentley & Sonjay Dutt (w/ Traci)
- Christian Cage & Rhino defeated America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) (w/ Gail Kim)
WWE Velocity: January 14, 2006
at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Dark Match: Nunzio & Vito defeated Adam Scott & Danny Doring
- Jamie Noble defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
- The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) (w/ Simon Dean) defeated Billy Bax & Jon Troske
- Paul Burchill defeated Nick Berk
- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick)
ROH Hell Freezes Over: January 14, 2006
at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Austin Aries defeated Ricky Reyes
- The Embassy (Jimmy Rave & Alex Shelley w/ Prince Nana) defeated Claudio Castagnoli & Azrieal
- FIP Heavyweight Champion Homicide and Roderick Strong came out for match for the FIP Heavyweight Championship. Dave Prazak came out and interjected Bryan Danielson into the match.
- Bryan Danielson (w/ Dave Prazak) defeated Homicide and Roderick Strong to win the FIP Heavyweight Championship
- Jack Evans defeated Adam Pearce, Jason Blade, Kid Mikaze, Sal Rinauro and Trik Davis in a Six Man Mayhem Match
- Nigel McGuinness defeated Tony Mamaluke to retain the ROH Pure Championship
- Christopher Daniels (w/Allison Danger) defeated Jay Lethal
- Samoa Joe defeated BJ Whitmer (w/ Lacey)
- AJ Styles defeated Matt Sydal
- Bryan Danielson defeated Chris Hero (w/Necro Butcher and Nate Webb) to retain the ROH World Championship
TNA Final Resolution: January 14, 2007
at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Dark Match: Jason Riggs and Johnny Riggs defeated Serotonin (Kazarian and Havok)
- Dark Match: Lance Hoyt defeated Chase Stevens
- Rhino defeated AJ Styles in a "last man standing" match
- Chris Sabin defeated Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn in a three-way match to win the NWA X Division Title
- Alex Shelley defeated Austin Starr to win the Paparazzi Championship Series
- James Storm defeated Petey Williams
- The Latin American Exchange (Homicide & Hernandez) (c) defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) via DQ to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship
- Kurt Angle defeated Samoa Joe in an iron man match
- Christian Cage defeated Abyss (c) and Sting in a three-way elimination match to win the NWA World Title
TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2008
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Jackie Moore & ODB defeated Angelina Love & Velvet Sky
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2008
at the Alabama Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama
- Beth Phoenix, Melina, & Jillian Hall defeated Mickie James, Maria, & Ashley
- Shawn Michaels defeated Trevor Murdoch in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- Snitsky defeated Triple H by DQ
- Hornswoggle won a 6-man Royal Rumble match
- Ric Flair defeated William Regal in a Ric Flair's Career On The Line Match
- Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Randy Orton by DQ to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2010
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Eric Young defeated Consequences Creed
TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2010
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Generation Me (Jeremy & Max) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (WATCH HERE)
- Awesome Kong & Hamada defeated The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) (w/ Lacey Von Erich) (WATCH HERE)
- Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) defeated Lethal Consequences (Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal) (WATCH HERE)
- Hernandez & Matt Morgan defeated Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) via disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- Desmond Wolfe defeated Samoa Joe (WATCH HERE)
- AJ Styles (c) defeated Tomko to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WWE Superstars: January 14, 2010
at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Gail Kim & Primo defeated Jillian & Chavo Guerrero
- Chris Masters (w/ Eve) defeated Carlito
- Jimmy Wang Yang & Slam Master J defeated Mike Knox and Charlie Haas
- Christian vs. William Regal (w/ Ezekiel Jackson)
Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 14, 2012
at the Greensboro Colisuem in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Eddie Edwards, El Generico & Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) & The House Of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) (w/ Truth Martini) in an Eight Man Tag Team Elimination Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2013
at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
WATCH: Mr. McMahon kicks off the 20th anniversary of Raw: Jan. 14, 2013
- Wade Barrett defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)
- Kane (w/ Daniel Bryan) defeated Damien Sandow (w/ Cody Rhodes) (WATCH HERE)
- Kaitlyn defeated Eve (c) to win the WWE Divas Championship (WATCH HERE)
- CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) (WATCH HERE)
- 3MB (Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal) defeated Sheamus in a Handicap Over the Top Rope Challenge (WATCH HERE)
- Daniel Bryan (w/ Kane) defeated Cody Rhodes (w/ Damien Sandow) (WATCH HERE)
- John Cena defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) in a Steel Cage match
WATCH: Mick Foley' backstage segment with The Rock: Raw, Jan. 14, 2013
WATCH: Ric Flair appears on Miz TV and gives the Figure Rour Leglock to The Miz: Raw, Jan. 14, 2013
WATCH: EVE QUITS WWE! - RAW Active Exclusive, January 14, 2013
TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2015
in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center
- Gunner defeated Jessie Godderz (w/ DJ Z & Robbie E)
Lucha Underground: January 14, 2015
at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Dark Match: Son Of Havoc defeated El Americano
- Cage defeated Aero Star, Angelico & Argenis in a Four Way Elimination Match
- Drago vs. King Cuerno ended in a Double Count Out
- Prince Puma (c) defeated Fenix to retain the Lucha Underground Championship
WWE NXT: January 14, 2015
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- Finn Balor defeated Tyson Kidd (WATCH HERE)
- Baron Corbin defeated Bull Dempsey (WATCH HERE)
- Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks defeated Natalya & Charlotte
- Sami Zayn (c) defeated Adrian Neville to retain the WWE NXT Championship (WATCH HERE)
CZW Dojo Wars 18: January 14, 2015
at the CZW Academy in Blackwood, New Jersey
- George Gatton defeated Dan O'Hare
- Dub Boys (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) & Frankie Pickard defeated Lennon Duffy, Marcus Clutch & Slugger Clark
- Nyla Rose defeated Amber Rodriguez
- Andrew Wolf defeated Rex Lawless
- Blake Morris, Brittany Blake, Conor Claxton, Kai Katana, Penelope Ford & Seductive Sebastian defeated Brooke Danielle, Rolento Belgar, Ryan Galeone, Stockade, TJ Marconi & Trooper Audubon
- Joe Gacy (c) defeated Joey Janela to retain the CZW Wired TV Championship in a No Disqualification Match
This Week in WWE History - January 14, 2016: Monday Night Raw debuts on the USA Network
WWE Superstars: January 14, 2016
at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
- Jack Swagger defeated Tyler Breeze
WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 14, 2016
at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Dark Match: Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeated Luke Hawx & Matt Lancie
- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) in a Tag Team Tables Match (WATCH HERE)
- Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel & Heath Slater) defeated Damien Sandow, Goldust, Jack Swagger & Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Kalisto (c) to win the WWE United States Championship by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Becky Lynch defeated Brie Bella (w/ Alicia Fox) by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Dean Ambrose & Neville vs. Kevin Owens & Sheamus ended in a No Contest
