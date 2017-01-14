Birthdays:

- "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan (born January 14, 1954) turns 63



Ernest Miller (born January 14, 1964) turns 53

- Matt Riddle (born January 14, 1986) turns 31



Deaths:

- Mae Young (March 12, 1923 - January 14, 2014)



***

Georgia Championship: January 14, 1944

in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia

- The Red Devil defeated Otto Schnabel

- Al Galento vs. The Black Panther ends in a Draw

- The Red Devil defeated Jack Dillon

NWA Upstate: January 14, 1955

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Luigi Macera defeated Tony Verdi

- Lee Henning vs. Sammy Berg ended in a Draw

- John Tolos defeated Danno O'Shocker

- Mark Lewin vs. Suni War Cloud ended in a Draw

- Don Lee defeated Bearcat Wright

NWA Mid-America: January 14, 1957

in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee

- Billy Parks & Frank Hewitt defeated Al Galento and Art Nelson and Chief Kit Fox and Farmer Jones and Jack O'Brien and Red Donovan in an Eight Man Battle Royal

- Red Donovan defeated Chief Kit Fox

- Farmer Jones defeated Art Nelson [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Billy Parks defeated Frank Hewitt [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

AWA: January 14, 1961

at the St. Paul Armory in St. Paul, Minnesota

- Roy McClarity defeated Jack Daniels

- Lorraine Johnson defeated Millie Stafford

- Wilbur Snyder defeated Nick Roberts

- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Jim Hady & Joe Scarpello in a AWA World Tag Team Title Match

NWA Hollywood: January 14, 1969

in Long Beach, California

- Billy Rogers defeated Tony Romano

- Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble

- The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) (c) defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones to retain the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Ox Anderson to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

NWA Western States: January 14, 1970

at the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas

- Bobby Duncum vs. Emile Dupree ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Bull Ramos defeated The Lawman

- Mr. Wrestling defeated The Beast by DQ

- Jerry Kozak & Ricky Romero defeated Dick Murdoch & Dusty Rhodes

- Harley Race vs. Rufus R. Jones [1:1] ended in a Double Count Out in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWWF in MSG: January 14, 1974

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Butcher Brannigan defeated Mike Pappas

- Otto von Heller defeated Tony Altimore

- Jose Gonzales & Manuel Soto defeated Joe Turco & Pancho Valdez

- Chief Jay Strongbow defeated Mr. Fuji by DQ

- Nikolai Volkoff defeated Gorilla Monsoon

- Dean Ho & Tony Garea (c) defeated Larry Hennig & Mike McCord to retain the WWWF Tag Team Championship

- Pedro Morales defeated Stan Stasiak

- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeated Don Leo Jonathan to retain the WWWF Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 14, 1984

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Bob Backlund & Hulk Hogan defeated Mr. Fuji & Tiger Chung Lee

- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Mike Dorsett

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Paul Vachon (2:55)

- Paul Orndorff (w/ Roddy Piper) defeated Hercules Vasquez

- The Magnificent Muraco (c) defeated SD Jones to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Jose Luis Rivera defeated Tony Colon

WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1989

at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon) via disqualification

- Michael Hayes defeated Paul Lee

- Kevin Sullivan & Steve Williams (w/ Mike Rotunda) defeated Randy Hogan & Mike Collins

- Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Dale Laparouse & Mike Jackson

- Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Trent Knight & Bob Emory

- Larry Zbyszko & Al Perez (w/ Gary Hart & Abdullah the Butcher) defeated George South & Curtis Thompson

- Dick Murdoch defeated Eddie Sweat

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Keith Steinborn & Gary Royal

- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Rotunda (w/ Kevin Sullivan) via disqualification

- Sting & Lex Luger defeated Agent Steel & Bob Holiday

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 14, 1989

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Rusty Riddle & Trent Knight

- King Haku (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jose Luis Rivera

- The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Jose Estrada to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated Omar Atlas

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 14, 1990

at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

- Jake Roberts defeated George South

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Dale Wolfe

- Rhythm and Blues (Greg Valentine & The Honky Tonk Man) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mark Young & Reno Riggins (3:43)

- Brutus Beefcake defeated Tony Burton

- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Craig Green

- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 14, 1994

- Bobby Blaze defeated The Hornet

- Tracy Smothers defeated Killer Kyle

- Dirty White Boy defeated Chris Candido

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) by DQ in a SMW Tag Team Championship Match

- Tracy Smothers won a Battle Royal

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 14, 1995

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- The Million Dollar Corporation (Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka) (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Sionne) (w/ Afa & Captain Lou Albano) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Mike Maraldo

- Duke Droese defeated Chris Kanyon

- Bob Holly & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/ Jim Cornette) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 14, 1995

- Bryant Anderson defeated The Nightmare

- Tracy Smothers defeated D-Lo Brown

- Chris Candido defeated Boo Bradley

- Dirty White Boy (c) defeated Buddy Landel in a No Disqualification Match to retain the SMW Heavyweight Championship

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (w/ Jim Cornette) (c) defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) in a Lumberjack Match to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Boo Bradley won a Battle Royal

WCW Saturday Night: January 14, 1995

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater defeated Gary Jackson & Mike Khoury

- Sting defeated Mark Kyle

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Carl Fergie

- Avalanche & Kevin Sullivan defeated Al Phillips & Bob Morgan

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated Stars And Stripes (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & The Patriot) (c) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship

ECW Hardcore TV: January 14, 1998

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Axl Rotten, Balls Mahoney & Tommy Dreamer defeated The FBI (Little Guido, Tommy Rich & Tracy Smothers)

- Jerry Lynn defeated Chris Candido

- Al Snow defeated Amish Roadkill

- Justin Credible defeated The Great Sasuke

WCW Thunder: January 14, 1999

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Scott Putski

- Norman Smiley defeated Prince Iaukea

- Chris Jericho defeated Van Hammer

- Mike Enos & Bobby Duncum Jr. fought Meng & The Barbarian to a no contest in a WCW Tag Team Title Tournament

- Wrath defeated El Dandy via disqualification

- Disco Inferno defeated Super Calo

- Chris Benoit & Steve McMichael defeated Curt Hennig & Barry Windham via disqualification

ECW on TNN: January 14, 2000

in Atlanta, Georgia

- Super Crazy defeated Little Guido (w/ Sal E. Graziano)

- Jerry Lynn defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri

WCW Sin: January 14, 2001

from the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Chavo Guerrero (c) defeated Shane Helms for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- Reno defeated Big Vito

- The Jung Dragons (Yun Yang and Kaz Hayashi) (w/ Leia Meow) defeated Evan Karagias and Jamie Noble in a Tag Team Match

Ernest Miller (w/ Ms. Jones) defeated Mike Sanders

- Team Canada (Lance Storm, Mike Awesome and Elix Skipper) (with Major Gunns) defeated The Filthy Animals (Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Jr. and Billy Kidman) (with Tygress) in a Six-Man Penalty Box match with Jim Duggan as the Special Guest Referee

- Meng defeated Terry Funk (c) and Crowbar (with Daffney) in a Triple Threat match for the WCW Hardcore Championship

- The Natural Born Thrillers (Sean O'Haire and Chuck Palumbo) (w/ Mike Sanders) defeated The Insiders (Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page) (c) in a Tag Team match for the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Shane Douglas defeated General Rection (c) in a First Blood Chain match for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship

- Totally Buffed (Lex Luger and Buff Bagwell) defeated Goldberg and DeWayne Bruce in a No Disqualification Tag Team match

- Scott Steiner (c) (w/ Midajah) defeated Jeff Jarrett, Sid Vicious and Animal in a Four Corners match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Sid Breaks His Leg

WWE Heat: January 14, 2001

at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California

- Dark Match: Prototype defeated Aaron Aguilera

- Dark Match: Raven defeated Rodney

- Dark Match: The Big Bossman defeated Mideon

- Dark Match: Essa Rios defeated Joey Abs

- Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) vs. Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) ended in a No Contest

- The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)

- Albert defeated Crash (w/ Molly Holly)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2002

at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

- Spike Dudley defeated Bubba Ray Dudley

- Billy and Chuck defeated Tajiri and The Hurricane

- Jazz defeated Jacqueline

- Kurt Angle defeated Kane

- William Regal & Test defeated Edge & Rob Van Dam

- Booker T defeated The Big Show

- Chris Jericho, Lance Storm and Christian defeated Rikishi and The APA in a Six-Man tag team match

NWA PPV #80: January 14, 2004

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeated The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) in a Rawhide Strap Match

- Michael Shane defeated Christopher Daniels and Lo-Ki in a NWA TNA X Title No#1 Contendership Three Way Match

- David Young defeated Simon Diamond in a Special Referee: Glen Gilberti

- Shane Douglas (w/ Tracy Brooks) defeated Elix Skipper

- Kid Kash defeated Chris Vaughn

- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated The Sandman in a Two On One Handicap Singapore Cane On A Pole Match

- AJ Styles & Erik Watts defeated Abyss & Jeff Jarrett

TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2005

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Eric Young (w/ Bobby Roode & Scott D'Amore) defeated James Storm (w/ Chris Harris)

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Chris Candido

- AJ Styles defeated Cassidy O'Reilly

- Prime Time defeated David Young

- Chris Sabin defeated Christopher Daniels the winner enters Ultimate X Match At Final Resolution PPV Match

Larry Sweeney vs. Excalibur - Combat Zone Wrestling: January 14, 2006



Trent Acid vs. Homicide - January 14, 2006



TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2006

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Abyss (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Jay Lethal

- Samoa Joe defeated Cassidy Riley

- Team Canada (A1, Eric Young & Petey Williams) defeated Chris Sabin, Matt Bentley & Sonjay Dutt (w/ Traci)

- Christian Cage & Rhino defeated America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) (w/ Gail Kim)

WWE Velocity: January 14, 2006

at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Nunzio & Vito defeated Adam Scott & Danny Doring

- Jamie Noble defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

- The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) (w/ Simon Dean) defeated Billy Bax & Jon Troske

- Paul Burchill defeated Nick Berk

- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick)

ROH Hell Freezes Over: January 14, 2006

at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Austin Aries defeated Ricky Reyes

- The Embassy (Jimmy Rave & Alex Shelley w/ Prince Nana) defeated Claudio Castagnoli & Azrieal

- FIP Heavyweight Champion Homicide and Roderick Strong came out for match for the FIP Heavyweight Championship. Dave Prazak came out and interjected Bryan Danielson into the match.

- Bryan Danielson (w/ Dave Prazak) defeated Homicide and Roderick Strong to win the FIP Heavyweight Championship

- Jack Evans defeated Adam Pearce, Jason Blade, Kid Mikaze, Sal Rinauro and Trik Davis in a Six Man Mayhem Match

- Nigel McGuinness defeated Tony Mamaluke to retain the ROH Pure Championship

- Christopher Daniels (w/Allison Danger) defeated Jay Lethal

- Samoa Joe defeated BJ Whitmer (w/ Lacey)

- AJ Styles defeated Matt Sydal

- Bryan Danielson defeated Chris Hero (w/Necro Butcher and Nate Webb) to retain the ROH World Championship

TNA Final Resolution: January 14, 2007

at the TNA Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Dark Match: Jason Riggs and Johnny Riggs defeated Serotonin (Kazarian and Havok)

- Dark Match: Lance Hoyt defeated Chase Stevens

- Rhino defeated AJ Styles in a "last man standing" match

- Chris Sabin defeated Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn in a three-way match to win the NWA X Division Title

- Alex Shelley defeated Austin Starr to win the Paparazzi Championship Series

- James Storm defeated Petey Williams

- The Latin American Exchange (Homicide & Hernandez) (c) defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) via DQ to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated Samoa Joe in an iron man match

- Christian Cage defeated Abyss (c) and Sting in a three-way elimination match to win the NWA World Title

TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2008

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Jackie Moore & ODB defeated Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2008

at the Alabama Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama

- Beth Phoenix, Melina, & Jillian Hall defeated Mickie James, Maria, & Ashley

- Shawn Michaels defeated Trevor Murdoch in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Snitsky defeated Triple H by DQ

- Hornswoggle won a 6-man Royal Rumble match

- Ric Flair defeated William Regal in a Ric Flair's Career On The Line Match

- Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Randy Orton by DQ to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2010

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Eric Young defeated Consequences Creed

TNA iMPACT!: January 14, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Generation Me (Jeremy & Max) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (WATCH HERE)

- Awesome Kong & Hamada defeated The Beautiful People (Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky) (w/ Lacey Von Erich) (WATCH HERE)

- Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) defeated Lethal Consequences (Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal) (WATCH HERE)

- Hernandez & Matt Morgan defeated Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) via disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- Desmond Wolfe defeated Samoa Joe (WATCH HERE)

- AJ Styles (c) defeated Tomko to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: January 14, 2010

at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Gail Kim & Primo defeated Jillian & Chavo Guerrero

- Chris Masters (w/ Eve) defeated Carlito

- Jimmy Wang Yang & Slam Master J defeated Mike Knox and Charlie Haas

- Christian vs. William Regal (w/ Ezekiel Jackson)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 14, 2012

at the Greensboro Colisuem in Greensboro, North Carolina

- Eddie Edwards, El Generico & Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) & The House Of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) (w/ Truth Martini) in an Eight Man Tag Team Elimination Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 14, 2013

at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

WATCH: Mr. McMahon kicks off the 20th anniversary of Raw: Jan. 14, 2013

- Wade Barrett defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)

- Kane (w/ Daniel Bryan) defeated Damien Sandow (w/ Cody Rhodes) (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn defeated Eve (c) to win the WWE Divas Championship (WATCH HERE)

- CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) (WATCH HERE)

- 3MB (Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal) defeated Sheamus in a Handicap Over the Top Rope Challenge (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan (w/ Kane) defeated Cody Rhodes (w/ Damien Sandow) (WATCH HERE)

- John Cena defeated Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) in a Steel Cage match

WATCH: Mick Foley' backstage segment with The Rock: Raw, Jan. 14, 2013

WATCH: Ric Flair appears on Miz TV and gives the Figure Rour Leglock to The Miz: Raw, Jan. 14, 2013

WATCH: EVE QUITS WWE! - RAW Active Exclusive, January 14, 2013

TNA Xplosion: January 14, 2015

in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center

- Gunner defeated Jessie Godderz (w/ DJ Z & Robbie E)

Lucha Underground: January 14, 2015

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- Dark Match: Son Of Havoc defeated El Americano

- Cage defeated Aero Star, Angelico & Argenis in a Four Way Elimination Match

- Drago vs. King Cuerno ended in a Double Count Out

- Prince Puma (c) defeated Fenix to retain the Lucha Underground Championship

WWE NXT: January 14, 2015

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Finn Balor defeated Tyson Kidd (WATCH HERE)

- Baron Corbin defeated Bull Dempsey (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks defeated Natalya & Charlotte

- Sami Zayn (c) defeated Adrian Neville to retain the WWE NXT Championship (WATCH HERE)

CZW Dojo Wars 18: January 14, 2015

at the CZW Academy in Blackwood, New Jersey

- George Gatton defeated Dan O'Hare

- Dub Boys (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) & Frankie Pickard defeated Lennon Duffy, Marcus Clutch & Slugger Clark

- Nyla Rose defeated Amber Rodriguez

- Andrew Wolf defeated Rex Lawless

- Blake Morris, Brittany Blake, Conor Claxton, Kai Katana, Penelope Ford & Seductive Sebastian defeated Brooke Danielle, Rolento Belgar, Ryan Galeone, Stockade, TJ Marconi & Trooper Audubon

- Joe Gacy (c) defeated Joey Janela to retain the CZW Wired TV Championship in a No Disqualification Match

This Week in WWE History - January 14, 2016: Monday Night Raw debuts on the USA Network



WWE Superstars: January 14, 2016

at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

- Jack Swagger defeated Tyler Breeze

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 14, 2016

at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Dark Match: Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeated Luke Hawx & Matt Lancie

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) in a Tag Team Tables Match (WATCH HERE)

- Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel & Heath Slater) defeated Damien Sandow, Goldust, Jack Swagger & Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Kalisto (c) to win the WWE United States Championship by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch defeated Brie Bella (w/ Alicia Fox) by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose & Neville vs. Kevin Owens & Sheamus ended in a No Contest

