- As seen above, Pete Dunne attacked his quarter-finals opponent, Sam Gradwell, as tonight's show was going off the air. WWE's camera continued to roll as Dunne went past an angered William Regal and continued to attack Gradwell before staring down a few of the other wrestlers and heading to the back.

WWE posted an article saying that during Triple H's his post-show Q&A (which can be seen in its entirety on his Facebook page ), he mentioned they will speak with Gradwell and even though it's not an ideal time to change up the tournament, they will see what happens after review.

- Michael Cole tweeted out high regards for tonight's event and his Color Commentator, Nigel McGuinness.

"This is wrestling". My honor to call the matches of 16 impressive young men tonight. #wweukct! I can't wait for tomorrow night — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017

And where has @McGuinnessNigel been all my life! Way to kick off ur wwe career. #wweukct — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017

