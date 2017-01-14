- As seen above, Pete Dunne attacked his quarter-finals opponent, Sam Gradwell, as tonight's show was going off the air. WWE's camera continued to roll as Dunne went past an angered William Regal and continued to attack Gradwell before staring down a few of the other wrestlers and heading to the back.
EXCLUSIVE: @TripleH and @RealKingRegal consider @PeteDunneYxB's future in the #WWEUKCT. pic.twitter.com/kz6VujhsTG— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017
- Michael Cole tweeted out high regards for tonight's event and his Color Commentator, Nigel McGuinness.
"This is wrestling". My honor to call the matches of 16 impressive young men tonight. #wweukct! I can't wait for tomorrow night— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017
And where has @McGuinnessNigel been all my life! Way to kick off ur wwe career. #wweukct— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017
