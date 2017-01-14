- BJ Penn made his first early weigh-in appearance Saturday, coming in at 146 pounds for his bout with Yair Rodriguez. The two will headline Sunday night's UFC Fight Night 103 card from Phoenix.

Rodriguez, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, weighed in at 145 pounds. Penn has previously held the UFC welterweight and lightweight titles.

Also scheduled are matches between Marcin Held and Joe Lauzon, Court McGee and Ben Saunders, and John Moraga and Sergio Pettis.

Complete weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

BJ Penn (146 lbs.) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)



Marcin Held (156) vs. Joe Lauzon (155)



Court McGee (170) vs. Ben Saunders (170)



John Moraga (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Devin Powell (155)



Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Frankie Saenz (135)



Aleksei Oleinik (242) vs. Viktor Pesta (239)



Tony Martin (155) vs. Alex White (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff (116) vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (115)



Walt Harris (254) vs. Chase Sherman (246)



Joachim Christensen (205) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (205)



Cyril Asker (248) vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov (257)

- Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will return at UFC 208, taking on Derek Brunson. The event goes down next month and features Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural female featherweight title.

Silva has not officially won a bout since he finished Stephen Bonnar several years ago while still champion. He has dropped back-to-back decisions to current UFC titleholders Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Brunson's five-fight win streak in the middleweight division was snapped by Robert Whittaker in November.

