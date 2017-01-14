- As seen above, John Cena and Nikki Bella enjoy a bottle of wine during "Happy Hour." The Bella Twins' YouTube channel is nearing 230k subscribers.

WWE asked fans: "Who do you think will win the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament?" As of this writing, the top five answers are: Pete Dunne (17 percent), Mark Andrews (16 percent), Jordan Devlin (11 percent), Wolfgang (10 percent), and Trent Seven (9 percent).

- In response to Shaquille O'Neal, who said previously: "I'm coming for you BIG SHOW" while training, Big Show put his newly acquired abs on display. The two are expected to have a match at WrestleMania 33. Big Show wrote back to Shaq:

Hey @Shaq...glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania A photo posted by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

