- As seen above, John Cena and Nikki Bella enjoy a bottle of wine during "Happy Hour." The Bella Twins' YouTube channel is nearing 230k subscribers.
- In response to Shaquille O'Neal, who said previously: "I'm coming for you BIG SHOW" while training, Big Show put his newly acquired abs on display. The two are expected to have a match at WrestleMania 33. Big Show wrote back to Shaq:
Hey @Shaq...glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.