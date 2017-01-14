- As noted earlier, Triple H and William Regal spoke on Pete Dunne's attack on Sam Gradwell as the first day of the WWE UK Championship event came to a close. In the video above, Regal and Triple H confronted Dunne about his actions. While Triple H said "Make a name for yourself" and walked away, Regal hunted down Dunne, got in his face and said, "Do you want to go and get disqualified out of this? Is there something wrong with you? Spent the last six months sorting this out and you want to mess this up."
@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again????— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017
- On her Instagram, Lana posted a video of her breakdancing skills while Rusev watched on enthusiastically. She continues to work on her in-ring career, picking up a win at a recent NXT event.
