- As noted earlier, Triple H and William Regal spoke on Pete Dunne's attack on Sam Gradwell as the first day of the WWE UK Championship event came to a close. In the video above, Regal and Triple H confronted Dunne about his actions. While Triple H said "Make a name for yourself" and walked away, Regal hunted down Dunne, got in his face and said, "Do you want to go and get disqualified out of this? Is there something wrong with you? Spent the last six months sorting this out and you want to mess this up."

- After Triple H sent out thanks-yous for tonight's event, The Rock replied with a congratulations to Triple H, production, and the roster. The last time The Rock was seen in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds in an impromptu match.

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

- On her Instagram, Lana posted a video of her breakdancing skills while Rusev watched on enthusiastically. She continues to work on her in-ring career, picking up a win at a recent NXT event.

Who is the better dancer @rusevig or the #RavishingRussian .... aka ME !!!! ??? Director @hardnockssouth ???????? A video posted by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:38am PST

