Birthdays:

- Shane McMahon (born January 15, 1970) turns 47



Kelly Kelly (born January 15, 1987) turns 30

- Eddie Graham (January 15, 1930 - January 21, 1985)



***

NWA Hollywood: January 15, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Nelson Royal & Paul Jones defeated Billy Rogers & Jack Garfano

- Black Gordman defeated The Masquerader

- Crybaby Cannon defeated Ox Anderson

- Fred Blassie & Harley Race defeated Ham Lee & Jim Ballard

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated The Stomper to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

NWA Western States: January 15, 1970

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Bobby Duncum vs. Roberto Soto ended in a Draw

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Billy Spears

- Man Mountain Mike & Ricky Romero defeated Bull Ramos & Dick Murdoch

- Rufus R. Jones defeated Jos LeDuc by DQ

- Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk vs. Harley Race & The Beast [1:1] ended in a Double DQ in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 15, 1989

at the Sundome in Tampa, Florida

- Ted DiBiase defeated Joe Cruz

- The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) defeated George Terrell & Scott Casey

- Bad News Brown defeated Bill Mulkey

- Dark match: Randy Savage (c) defeated The Big Bossman by Count Out to retain the WWF Championship

- Dark match: Andre The Giant defeated Jake Roberts by DQ

WWF Royal Rumble: January 15, 1989

at The Summit in Houston, Texas

- Dark Match: Jim Powers defeated Barry Horowitz

- Dark Match: Sam Houston defeated Steve Lombardi

- Jim Duggan & The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) defeated Dino Bravo & The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques & Raymond Rougeau) in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match

- Rockin' Robin (c) defeated Judy Martin to retain the WWF Women's Championship

- Haku defeated Harley Race

- Big John Studd won the Royal Rumble

WATCH: Hulk Hogan' accidentally eliminates Randy Savage' from the Royal Rumble Match

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 15, 1993

in Bluff City, Tennessee

- Jimmy Golden defeated Reno Riggins

- Tracy Smothers defeated Killer Kyle

- Tim Horner defeated Dirty White Boy

- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Tracy Smothers defeated Dirty White Boy and Jimmy Golden and Killer Kyle and Reno Riggins and Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson and Stan Lane and Tim Horner and Tom Prichard

WCW Saturday Night: January 15, 1994

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Too Cold Scorpio defeated Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma)

- Lord Steven Regal defeated Erik Watts

WATCH: Ultimo Dragon' vs. Lord Steven Regal in a WCW TV Championship Match

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Tex Slazenger

WATCH FULL MATCH: Johnny B. Badd vs. Eddie Guerrero' in WCW, November 13, 1995

- Flyin' Brian defeated Steve Austin (w/ Col. Robert Parker)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 15, 1994

at the Lowell Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts

- Lex Luger defeated Bastion Booger

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) defeated JW Storm & Tony DeVito

- Tatanka defeated Barry Horowitz

WATCH: Tatanka vs. Crush in a Lumberjack Match on RAW, June 6, 1994

- Virgil defeated Derek Domino

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Tony Roy

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Duane Gill

WATCH: Undertaker vs. Tugboat in WWF

AAA Televisa: January 15, 1994

in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico

- Acuario Jr., Argo & The Gosth defeated Cara Dura, El Guerrero & Sable Rojo in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Rey Misterio Jr. & Winners defeated Picudo & Terremoto in a Young Stars Tag Team Tournament 1994 Match

- Rey Misterio Jr. & Winners defeated Marabunta & Reptil in a Young Stars Tag Team Tournament 1994 Final Match

- Lizmark, Mascara Sagrada & Mascarita Sagrada defeated Fishman, Pirata Morgan & Piratita Morgan in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWF Action Zone: January 15, 1995

at the Liberty High School in Liberty, New York

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated The 1-2-3 Kid

WATCH: Bret Hart' vs. 123 Kid in WWF

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 15, 1995

at the Liberty High School in Liberty, New York

- Mabel (w/ Oscar) defeated ???

- Bob Backlund defeated Nick Tarentino

- The British Bulldog defeated Mark Starr

- Jim Neidhart defeated Jim Dyer

- Mantaur defeated Buck Quartermain

- Jeff Jarrett (w/ The Roadie) defeated Walter Snow

WCW Prime: January 15, 1996

at the Disney / MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida

- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Dave Sullivan

WCW Monday Nitro: January 15, 1996

in the Knight Center in Miami, Florida

- Lex Luger defeated Macho Man Randy Savage

- The Public Enemy (Rocko Rocco & Johnny Grunge) defeated American Males (Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Scott Riggs)

WATCH FULL MATCH: American Males vs. Harlem Heat - WCW Saturday Night, Oct. 28, 1995

- Ric Flair (c) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Sting to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

- Hulk Hogan defeated Meng (w/ The Taskmaster)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 15, 1996

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- Owen Hart (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Marty Jannetty

- The Ringmaster (w/ Ted Dibiase) defeated Matt Hardy

WATCH: Hakushi vs. Matt Hardy' on WWF Raw, Jan. 9, 1995

- The Smoking Gunns (c) defeated The Spiders (Spider 1 & Spider 2) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

WATCH: Sunny fires the Smoking Gunns

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Isaac Yankem DDS

WCW Thunder: January 15, 1998

at the Lakeland Civic Center in Lakeland, Florida, USA

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) & Ray Traylor defeated Black Cat, Gedo & Michiyoshi Ohara in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- Ernest Miller defeated Yuji Nagata (w/ Sonny Onoo)

- Louie Spicolli vs. Scott Hall - No Contest

- Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Guerrero in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title #1 Contendership Match

- Bill Goldberg defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. by DQ

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Juventud Guerrera (c) in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Kevin Nash & Randy Savage by DQ in a Two On One Handicap Match

International Pro Wrestling: January 15, 2000

in Freeland, Pennsylvania

- Julio Fantastico vs. The Patriot

- Mike Quackenbush & Johnny Graham vs. Rob Noxious & George Anthony

- Doink the Clown vs. Big Hink (WATCH HERE)

- Max Havoc vs. Mark Mest (WATCH HERE)

- Cremator vs. Brooklyn Brawler (WATCH HERE)

- George "the Animal" Steele vs. Cueball Carmichael (WATCH HERE)

- Tom Brandi vs. King Kong Bundy (WATCH HERE)

WCW Saturday Night: January 15, 2000

at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

- The Wall defeated Frankie Lancaster

- Elix Skipper defeated Mark Jindrak

- Silver King defeated Barry Horowitz

- Alan Funk defeated Sonny Siaki

- 3-Count (Evan Karagias & Shannon Moore) defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D)

- Madusa (w/ Spice) (c) defeated ??? to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship

- Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn (w/ Asya & Shane Douglas) defeated Los Villanos (Villano IV & Villano V) in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match

- Norman Smiley defeated Bobby Eaton in a Hardcore Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 15, 2001

at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- Team Extreme (Jeff Hardy, Lita & Matt Hardy) defeated The Right To Censor (Ivory, Steven Richards & Val Venis) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- Raven (c) defeated Test to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship

- Rikishi & The Undertaker defeated Kane & The Rock

- Hardcore Holly vs. Steve Blackman ended in a no contest

- Jacqueline vs. Trish Stratus ended in a no contest in a Spanking Match

- Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku) & Tazz defeated K-Kwik & Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- Steve Austin & The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Christian, Edge & Kurt Angle in a Six Man Tag Team Match

WCW Monday Nitro: January 15, 2001

in the Allen County Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. (c) defeated Crowbar (w/ Daffney) in a WCW World Cruiserweight Title Match

- Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio Jr. (w/ Tygress) defeated 3-Count (Shane Helms & Shannon Moore)

- Chuck Palumbo & Sean O'Haire (c) defeated KroniK (Brian Adams & Bryan Clarke) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Match

- Konnan (w/ Tygress) defeated Mike Awesome in a Hair Vs. Hair Match

- The Cat (w/ Ms. Jones) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow

- The Franchise (c) defeated General Rection in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match

- Kevin Nash defeated Scott Steiner (c) by DQ in a WCW World Heavyweight Title Match

NWA PPV #28: January 15, 2003

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) (c) defeated Divine Storm (Chris Divine & Quiet Storm) (w/ Trinity) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- AJ Styles defeated Ron Killings

- Desire (w/ Sonny Siaki) defeated April Hunter (w/ Athena)

- Jerry Lynn defeated Mike Sanders (w/ Don Harris)

- David Young defeated Jason Cross

- Sonny Siaki (w/ Desire) (c) defeated Kid Kash (w/ Trinity) to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Triple X (Christopher Daniels, Elix Skipper & Lo-Ki) & Vince Russo defeated Dusty Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett & The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 15, 2004

at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Jamie Noble (w / Nidia) defeated Tajiri in a WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Contendership No # 1

- Rikishi defeated Scotty 2 Hotty in a Winner Enters The Royal Rumble Match

- The World's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) (w / Shaniqua) in a Non Title Winners Enter The Royal Rumble Match

- Nunzio defeated Chuck Palumbo and Johnny Stamboli in a Winner Enters The Mini Royal Rumble Battle Royal

- The Big Show defeated Funaki in a Non Title Winner Enters The Royal Rumble Match

- John Cena defeated Rhyno (w / Paul Heyman) in a ECW Rules Loser Gets His Mouth Washed With Soap Match

WWE Velocity: January 15, 2005

at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida

- Hardcore Holly defeated Spike Dudley

- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Chet Jablonski

- Akio defeated Paul London

- Charlie Haas defeated Rene Dupree

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 15, 2007

at the CenturyTel Center in Bossier City, Louisiana

- Jeff Hardy & Maria defeated Johnny Nitro & Melina

- Ric Flair defeated Kenny Dykstra

- Mickie James (c) defeated Victoria to retain the WWE Women's Championship

- JTG (w/ Shad Gaspard) defeated Shelton Benjamin (w/ Charlie Haas)

- Shawn Michaels defeated Rated-RKO (Edge & Randy Orton) by DQ in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 15, 2008

at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- John Morrison & Mike Mizanin defeated Robbie & Rory McAllister

- Kane defeated Colin Delany

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Nunzio

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated CM Punk by countout

TNA iMPACT!: January 15, 2009

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Hernandez defeated Sting (w/ Booker T, Kurt Angle, Scott Steiner & Sharmell) (c) by DQ in a TNAW World Heavyweight Title Match

- ODB, Roxxi & Taylor Wilde defeated Kongtourage (Raisha Saeed, Rhaka Khan & Sojournor Bolt) in a Six Man Tag Team Street Fight

- Consequences Creed & Jay Lethal defeated Abyss & Matt Morgan in a TNAW World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match

- AJ Styles defeated Scott Steiner (With Special Enforcer: Mick Foley)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 15, 2010

at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Chris Jericho defeated John Morrison

- CM Punk & Luke Gallows defeated The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith & Tyson Kidd) (w/Natalya), Matt Hardy & The Great Khali (w/Ranjin Singh) and Cryme Tyme (Shad & JTG) in a Fatal Four Way Match for a Unified WWE Tag Team Titles #1 Contendership

- Mickie James defeated Beth Phoenix via DQ

- Kane defeated Dolph Ziggler

- Rey Mysterio defeated Batista after escaping the cage in a Steel Cage Match for a WWE World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership

WWE Diva Shorts Action: Gail Kim vs. Alicia Fox | Beth Phoenix vs. Michelle McCool - January 15, 2011



Portia Perez vs. Robert Evans - ACW: January 15, 2012



WWE Classics "Renegade Rumblings" Tease: January 2012



WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 18, 2013

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Antonio Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali (w/ Natalya) defeated Tensai (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton, Kane and Daniel Bryan defeated Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow and Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz defeated Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes and Epico) (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn defeated Aksana (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus and Alberto del Rio (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) defeated The Big Show & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee and Big E. Langston) (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 15, 2013

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Kenny King defeated Jessie Godderz (w/ Tara)

- Gail Kim (w/ Madison Rayne) (c) defeated Mickie James by DQ to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe defeated Aces And Eights (??? & Devon) in a Steel Cage Tag Team Match

WWE Main Event: January 15, 2014

at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

- Dark Match: Alexander Rusev defeated Tyson Kidd

- Kofi Kingston defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

- Damien Sandow defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

- The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) (WATCH HERE)

- El Torito & Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal) (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 15, 2014

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Curry Man defeated Ultimate Tiger

- Abyss defeated Bully Ray in a Monster's Ball Match

WWE NXT: January 15, 2014

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Dark match: Angelo Dawkins defeated Slate Randall

- Adrian Neville defeated Tyler Breeze

- CJ Parker defeated Jason Jordan

- Bo Dallas defeated Mojo Rawley

- Kofi Kingston defeated Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana)

WWE Superstars: January 15, 2015

at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Summer Rae defeated Cameron

- Gold & Stardust & Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) & Justin Gabriel (w/ El Torito)

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 15, 2015

at the Baton Rouge River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

WATCH: Seth Rollins' nearly Curb Stomps Paul Heyman: SmackDown, January 15, 2015

WATCH: Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown: SmackDown, January 15, 2015

- Dark Match: Paige defeated Sasha Banks

- Dark Match: Luke Harper defeated Curtis Axel

- Daniel Bryan defeated Kane (w/ The Authority) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Alicia Fox, Damien Mizdow & The Miz defeated The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) & Naomi (WATCH HERE)

- Natalya (w/ Paige) defeated Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) by submission

- Bad News Barrett (c) defeated Sin Cara to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated Kane, Seth Rollins & The Big Show (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury)

WATCH: Daniel Bryan's Big Night Back - SmackDown Fallout - January 15, 2015

WATCH: Daniel Bryan's Long Awaited Return - SmackDown Fallout - January 15, 2015

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.